Letters to the editor: Creswick Road carpark, speed restrictions, fracking and footpaths.

By Eugene Duffy
May 6 2023 - 12:00pm
The Creswick Road carpark in June, 2020. Picture by Kate Healy.
CRESWICK ROAD CLOSURE

You have to love the headlines, 'Troubled car park'. It was never troubled, just too far from anywhere that few wanted to park there.

