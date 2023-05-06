You have to love the headlines, 'Troubled car park'. It was never troubled, just too far from anywhere that few wanted to park there.
What could now happen, however, is for a rooftop car park on the new 'Officeworks' building similar to the Safeway/Woolworths park in Eastwood Street in order to keep a car park quota for the CBD on the rise.
Craig McDonald, Invermay Park
So City of Ballarat Council spent $850,000 to build the much-needed car park on Creswick Road but without having any long-term security of tenure.
Now four years later, it's now finally starting to be used but it's to close on May 14.
Please tell me where these cars are now to park.
What, clogging up residential streets again?
Paul Crosbie, Ballarat
Council's car park on Creswick Road was a stupid idea as it was too far from the CBD.
Ballarat needs a multi-storey car park close to venues such as the Civic Hall, central Library, Regent Cinemas, Ballarat Railway Station and retail and hospitality premises in the Ballarat CBD.
The ugly GovHub site would have been an excellent location, but I have been told the City of Ballarat councillors had no say in the location of GovHub and that it was a state government decision.
James Alsford, Ballarat
I am making a request to have the speed restriction reduced for the Creswick Road area between Bunnings and the roundabout.
It is very dangerous trying to cross Creswick Road and the speed of vehicles is often over the 60km/h limit. Cars change lanes without much warning for pedestrians.
As a central Ballarat resident, I take advantage of walking instead of using a car.
I walk to the businesses on Creswick Road, to the station and GovHub.
I find using the Creswick Road roundabout a more dangerous option.
Please consider a reduction to 50km/h for the safety of residents.
Leonie Crosbie, Ballarat
I read the terrible news the NT government has approved fracking in the Beetaloo Basin.
We know the climate emergency is getting worse, yet our governments continue to support new gas projects.
Our federal MP Catherine King is Minister for Infrastructure and she is currently considering spending $1.9 billion of our money to build a gas export hub, with associated refining and other infrastructure, at Middle Arm in Darwin, so that we can export more gas to the world.
This insanity has to stop and it has to stop now.
We cannot afford to keep throwing billions of dollars at new fossil fuel projects, when all the science is telling us we are in danger of catastrophic collapse within decades unless we turn things around now.
Our governments are supposed to protect us and support the public good, not the profits of overseas corporations. No more subsidies for the fossil fuel industry; a simple first step.
Miriam Robinson, Ballarat North
Good on Felicity who has achieved what many older folk couldn't.
A very commonsense request to have footpaths constructed.
Council should have done it years ago.
I hope she stands to become a councillor when she is old enough, then progresses into politics.
She should be eligible for the Junior Citizen of the Year Award.
Keith Pitman, Alfredton
