All five matches in round four of the Ballarat Football Netball League will be played in Ballarat as the city prepares for its very own festival of football on Saturday.
Ballarat and East Point go head-to-head in the only all-Ballarat match-up of the round, while North Ballarat hosts Melton in a blockbuster clash.
Darley has the bye in round four.
at Alfredton Rec Reserve Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: East Point 9.14 (68) d Ballarat 9.7 (61)
Both sides head into the only all-Ballarat contest following tough defeats, with these two sides expected to be battling it out for the final spot in the top six this season.
Ballarat will be without one of its stars in Paddy Simpson (shoulder) as the Swans debut another youngster in Ben Wardley.
The Swans have been competitive statistics-wise this season but have failed to convert that competitiveness into scoreboard pressure.
East Point opened its season with a triple-digit win over Melton South, but was dealt a reality check of sorts with a round three loss to Darley.
Greater Western Victoria Rebels leader Alex Molan returns to the side, which boasts a handful of big names across the field.
at CE Brown Reserve, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: Sunbury 22.11 (143) d Lake Wendouree 12.7 (79)
Lake Wendouree is chasing its first win since round one last year as the Lakers welcome a red-hot Sunbury outfit to CE Brown Reserve on Saturday.
The Lakers already-shallow ruck stocks took another hit in round two against Ballarat when Brayden Helyar (hamstring) went down, with Helyar not named for round four.
It means the important player will likely return against Melton South in round five.
Sunbury's sole loss this season came against Melton in what has been an otherwise flawless start to 2023.
The Lions were tipped to be a team on the rise this year and have shown why, with star recruit Cody Brand coming into the Lakers clash following a six-goal haul against the Panthers.
The big names are in for the Lions' round four affair as they look to improve to 3-1.
at Mars Stadium, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 13, 2022 - North Ballarat 8.11 (59) d Melton 3.7 (25)
North Ballarat coach Brendan McCartney was keeping it simple ahead of a blockbuster clash with reigning premiers Melton on Saturday.
"It is the same every week for us," McCartney said.
"We know what we're about and what we need to do, we don't change too much."
The Roosters head into the Mars Stadium outing following back-to-back wins, but Melton will provide an entirely different challenge.
An injury cloud remains over Stewart Crameri, who missed last round's Bacchus Marsh clash, with the former AFL player crucial to the Roosters forwardline.
It was the Roosters who took home the four points last time these two sides met, with North Ballarat one of only two sides to beat Melton last season.
The Bloods have not beaten North Ballarat at Mars Stadium since 2017.
"North plays that ground really well," Melton coach Aaron Tymms said.
"They're a really good, well-drilled team so it will be a good contest for us."
Melton is one of only two undefeated teams remaining alongside Darley.
at City Oval, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: Redan 20.20 (140) d Bacchus Marsh 7.6 (48)
Redan returned to form against Ballarat in round three in a win which Lions coach Gary Learmonth said was "necessary" if his side wants to play finals this season.
Learmonth's Lions face a similar situation in round four as they prepare for winless Bacchus Marsh on Saturday.
Redan will be eager to move to 3-1 before a mouth-watering clash with reigning premiers Melton next week.
Bacchus Marsh coach Jason Williams was understandably disappointed with his side's round three loss to North Ballarat, but the Cobras now turn their attention to Saturday.
"We've put some time into our young guys this week in terms of education," Williams said.
"I don't expect to see it translating into a whole heap, hopefully it just provides some clarity around roles and what is expected of them."
The big news from Maddingley Park this week is that former Essendon midfielder Jake Long will make his BFNL debut for the Cobras against Redan.
at Marty Busch Reserve, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: Sebastopol 18.11 (119) d Melton South 14.6 (90)
Sebastopol will be without some big-name players against Melton South on Saturday.
Star recruit Arnold Kirby (managed) and Lachlan Cassidy (illness) will not line up in the Marty Busch Reserve affair as Sebastopol looks to bounce back from its loss to Melton.
The Burra instead welcomes back stalwarts in Ryan Noether and Grady Snowden as well as Jai Harvey and Dan Robertson.
There were encouraging signs early on for Melton South last time out against Sunbury, but the bottom-ranked side will need an awful amount of luck against last year's grand finallists.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
