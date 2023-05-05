Plenty of new faces stepping out in the Central Highlands Football League for round three on Saturday.
Springbank star recruit Brant Haintz plays his first game and Ballan coach Shannan Broadbent has been forced out of retirement owing to big changes for the Blues.
Injuries are also startin to impact across the competition.
Bungaree chases a third win on end against a refreshed Beaufort.
"We've obviously had a good start," Demons coach Ryan Waight said.
"We need to stay hungry and capitalise on it."
Springbank provides the formline for this fixture.
Beaufort lost to the Tigers by 18 points in round one and then Bungaree downed Springbank by 26 points.
Beaufort is coming off a bye and like the Demons is close to full strength, with joint coach Mitch Jenkins out after tearing a hamstring in the season opener.
Dempsey Wenn makes his first senior appearance for the season.
Bungaree loses John Butler (knee), while Ambrose Gillett returns.
Beaufort was encouraged by its effort against Springbank, when it showed real improvement.
Jenkins said the Crows were well aware that Bungaree had also improved, but were ready to take it right up to the Demons.
SELECTION: Demons
High profile signing Brant Haintz will play his much anticipated first game with Springbank in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.
Haintz will line up in a third round clash with Carngham-Linton at Wallace after recovering from hamstring soreness.
He was the Tigers' biggest name recruit for this season - coming off a decorated career with St Joseph's in Geelong.
Strong family ties at Springbank were the key in luring Haintz.
Springbank Andrew Challis said Haintz had had an impressive pre-season, only to pull up with a low-grade hamstring on the eve of the opening round.
He said it was disappointing for everyone for him to miss, but no one was prepared to take a risk.
"It's going to be great to have him out there."
Springbank is looking to bounce back from a loss to Bungaree and Haintz will provide a big boost given the Tigers have been undermanned with defenders Justin Simpson and Kieran Kennedy out, and Stephen Staunton and Chris Quinlan missing in attack.
Challis said the addition of Haintz to the midfield would allow Springbank to structure up much better.
Carngham-Linton goes into battle against last year's grand finalist full of confidence, being unbeaten in two rounds.
This is the first time since 2014 that the Saints have won back-to-back games.
On that occasion they went on to win three on end - downing Rokewood-Corindhap, Smythesdale and Creswick in rounds two, three and four.
Carngham-Linton has held up under pressure in its two outings, but this one - its first day game for the season - is going to be a whole new ball game.
The Saints biggest test will be dealing with Springbank's expansive midfield featuring the Maher boys, Harry Twaits and Todd Finco.
Carngham-Linton regains Austin McPherson and has also introduced Marcus Grisby.
SELECTION: Tigers
There is the potential for a last-man standing in this match-up with each team desperate to get a first win for the year.
Rokewood-Corindhap went into the season with high hopes of playing finals for the first time in the CHFL after just missing out in 2022.
However, losses to Bungaree and Carngham-Linton - games it could easily have won - have been setbacks.
The Grasshoppers just need to get into winning form and get that chance at Smythesdale, where they play their second home game of the year after a late venue change on Friday.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers has seen some positive signs.
For the Wickers, it is all about sticking to their guns and staying the course Borchers has set for them.
Creswick has lost Nick Cochrane (shoulder), but has named Joel Antonio for his first senior game of the season after spending last season with Avoca.
Jmes Anagnostou is also missing, while other additions include Nathan Strugnall and Nathan Booth after missing round two.
In bad news on the injury front for the Grasshoppers, they have confirmed Ben Harris has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament.
It continues a spate of serious knee injuries for the club over the past two seasons.
SELECTION: Grasshoppers
Ballan has made seven changes, including plucking coach Shannan Broadbent out of a short-lived retirement to cover losses.
The veteran's preference was not to play again, but he never completely ruled out a return.
His hand has been forced though.
Ballan goes into the game without Jack Jarvis, Tom Cox, Trent Laurie, David Stretton, Hamish Lyle, Hayden Thompson and Tyler Trickey from the side which faces Clunes a week ago.
Jarvis and Cox are two of the Blues' young guns, with Jarvis having a stand-out game against Clunes, while Laurie is their number one ruckman and Stretton one of their major off-season gains.
As well as Broadbent, Ballan has regained Evan Shaw and Ethan Kennedy, and also included Zacc Price, Owen Robertson, Banjor Leahy and Dillon Kane.
Broadbent was hopeful Ballan might be able to pull off a surprise, but the changes have hit hard and it is going to face an uphill battle as Skipton looks to get another comfortable win on the board.
The Emus simply look too classy, with a midfield in good touch, ruckman Paddy Graham dominating and Rhys Monument taking his chances in front of goal.
Skipton will miss Andrew Pitson, but does regain Ben Krol.
SELECTION: Emus
Clunes get a chance to make it three wins on end.
Daylesford has been a stumbling block for the Magpies, so there is a real determination by them to make the most of another home game.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said the Magpies had found different ways to win in the opening rounds - the first being a good flow-on game and the second a more difficult style.
He said importantly Clunes had been able to adapt and deliver.
Clunes losses Will Collis back to Sydney Swans in VFL and Mark Paramonov is unavailable, but Paul and Matt Coon get their chance.
For Daylesford, this is an opportunity to reset after heavy losses to Gordon and Hepburn - two of the competition's measuring sticks.
Bulldogs coach Hamish Jarrad said they had learned a lot in those outings.
He said it was now a matter of using what they had learned to get a win.
"We can win. We're up for the challenge."
Daylesford loses Luke Said to an ankle injury, but regains Xavier Walsh and Toby Maher.
SELECTION: Magpies
Hepburn and Dunnstown will each line up with added big-man power in the CHFL at Hepburn on Saturday.
Ruckman Sean Tighe is back as is Dunnstown key forward and back-up ruckman Tom Wardell after each was unavailable for a week.
Hepburn is coming off two one-sided wins and faces its first real test of the season.
Tighe is an important inclusion with the Towners' new-look ruck combination of Will Henderson and Ryan Walsh coming off an impressive performance.
However, the Burras are still without tall Jackson Carrick.
Dunnstown, which has lost defender Pat Britt (hamstring), paid the price for two extended goalless periods against Gordon and did well to finish as close as it did to the Eagles after struggling to consistently find a target in attack.
Towners coach Glenn Wilkins said he was pleased with their intent, but they needed to make better use of opportunities.
His Hepburn counterpart Mitch Banner was ready for whatever Dunnstown put to it.
He said it would be important to make a strong start.
SELECTION: Burras
LEARMONTH faces its toughest assignment so far against Gordon at Gordon.
The Lakies have had a demanding start, losing to Newlyn and defeating Buninyong low right affairs, and have come away with a pass mark.
Learmonth coach Jake Dunne has no doubt facing the reigning premier will be a whole new challenge.
"We go into every game expecting to win, as you'd expect, and this is no exception, but this is going to be a big test. We're up for it."
Dunne has been happy with his midfield and defence, but says he is looking for more in attack, where they need to make better use of the football.
Learmonth is not far away from full strength, but will be without Jarryd Graham (ill). James Laidlaw (quadricep) has also been under an injury cloud.
Gordon has made a number of changes
Rohan Clampit (suspension), Ethan Crackel (unavailable) and Jess Lampi (unavailable) return, as do Matthew Hoy and Daniel Pascoe for his first senior appearance since 2021.
Ash McKenzie also gets the call-up after only a few senior appearances in the past two seasons.
The Eagles do lose big forward Brendan Sutcliffe (hamstring), Ben Schiltz (ribs), Clayton Winter (concussion) and experienced defender Mark Gunnell (soreness).
Gordon coach Adam Toohey said the Eagles found Learmonth highly competitive last season and expected no less this time.
He said the loss of Sutcliffe would leave them with small forward line - a factor which might force them to find different avenues to goal.
The Eagles have lost some experience across the ground and Learmonth is going to have make the most of that.
SELECTION: Eagles
Waubra coach Trav Ford is desperately keen to get a win on the board.
He said it was important to get the season going.
The Roos started last season with four straight losses and although it managed to get back on track to play finals, it was taxing.
If this one slips by, Waubra has the daunting task of facing Gordon and Hepburn in the two rounds, and that is a tall order for any team.
Buninyong is just as keen after defeats at the hands of Dunnstown and Learmonth.
The Bombers have not been helped by injuries and players being unavailable, and once again they have made quite a few changes
They welcome back experienced duo Derrick Micallef (soreness) and Jarrod Morgan, but add Aaron Hart to their injury list and lose Bayden Marchant with a two-match suspension.
They bring in Abraham Grant, called up after making his senior debut last season; recruit Tyler Moehoek for his first appearance; Joel Hart for senior debut; and Jude Forth-Bligh.
In addition, Joel Ottavi returned with VFL side Williamstown after one game.
Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin said there had been no issues with the way the Bombers had been playing.
He said the effort was there and we're producing some good football.
SELECTION: Bombers
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
