Construction set to begin on new Ballarat Showgrounds at Mount Rowan

Construction work will begin this week on the new Ballarat Showgrounds at Mount Rowan.
Works on drainage, bridges and roads at the 16.2 hectare site on the corner of the Midland Highway and Rose Hill Road get under way on Monday.
And within a month, construction will also start on a large pavilion which will be the main stadium facility of the new showgrounds.
Ballarat Agricultural and Pastoral Society president Rick Smith said it was an exciting time for the relocation project, with the 2024 Spring Show to be the first held at the new site.
The start of works to move the showgrounds to Mount Rowan is one of the first visible steps to make way for Ballarat to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Once the move is complete, the existing showgrounds site on Creswick Road will become home to a new permanent athletics facility to serve as a warmup track during the Commonwealth Games.
The $20 million redevelopment of the Mount Rowan site will also include a second large pavilion and multipurpose space, expanded equestrian facilities, car parking and green space.
"We will be constructing the new south pavilion ... which will be a significant sized stadium of similar size to the equestrian centre," Mr Smith said.
"It will be used as our main stadium facility because the equine centre has some limitation because of the surface, but this one will be state-of-the art with concrete floors and a multi-purpose building capable of being divided."
Construction of the main south pavilion is expected to be finished this year.
The redevelopment also includes significant car parking to allay fears of nearby residents about limited access to their properties during events.
"There will be no off-site car parking. All car parking will be on site," Mr Smith said.
In the past six months BAPS settled with council on the future of the Creswick Road showgrounds. BAPS owned a freehold area on the corner of Creswick Road and Howitt Street but leased the remainder of the site as crown land.
Mr Smith said the showgrounds at Mount Rowan would run a multitude of other events throughout the year in addition to the annual Ballarat Spring Show each November.
"It's an events and entertainment centre that will run the (Ballarat) Show and it's going to become a substantial equine facility within western Victoria," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
The showgrounds will also provide significant green space for visitors.
"There will be a lot of landscaping going on in the next 12 months. This will be not just an event and entertainment centre but a precinct that will fit in with other environmental garden facilities around Ballarat and will be a significant green space."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.