The Courier
Home/News/Council
Have Your Say

Council reveal data about Armstrong Street parking review

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
May 7 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parking meter on Armstrong Street. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Parking meter on Armstrong Street. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

More than 300 people have told the City of Ballarat their thoughts on car parking and outdoor seating in the central business district.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.