More than 300 people have told the City of Ballarat their thoughts on car parking and outdoor seating in the central business district.
The council survey, which closed on Tuesday, was seeking residents and business owners' opinions about the different outdoor activation projects in the city.
They were also looking for information about different parking habits.
One suggestion, which had a mixed response, was to extend car parking in restaurant hubs like Armstrong Street out to 7pm.
This would hopefully encourage parking to continue to turn over in the evenings.
The time extension for paid parking meters has concerned some business owners, who told The Courier it was already difficult to get people in the door with the current parking setup.
Council officers are currently reviewing the survey feedback, which will be presented to councillors.
This report will then help inform and develop an Outdoor Dining Policy.
Council called for both businesses and residents to share their thoughts - there were 370 respondents, including 27 businesses.
In a council media update, a council spokesperson said early results showed "a majority of users believe the current parking system is working well for them".
Council found most respondents were parking in the CBD for retail purposes, followed by hospitality.
They found 60 per cent of respondents said they were happy with the outdoor activations. This includes outdoor seating on Sturt Street such as outside Yellow Espresso and the '400s block'.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
