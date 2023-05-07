New artists and venues will feature in Soldiers Hill's annual art walk in May.
The suburb's artistic group, Soldiers Hill Artist Collective, will hold its seventh ArtWalk over nine days, coinciding with the Ballarat Heritage Festival.
The art walk exhibits the creativity of people who live or who have lived in Soldiers Hill.
The event will see 18 artists, including four new artists, display their work across 20 venues including shopfronts, cafes and schools. Three artists will open their residence or studio to the public.
People will be able to take a self-guided walk through the suburb's rich heritage and view the artworks, which are for sale, and speak to the artists.
SHAC chairperson Neale Thompson said new venues included the North Star Hotel and Soldiers Hill Kindergarten, which would display fence art along with St Columba's and Macarthur Street primary schools.
He said one new artist was SHAC award recipient Kathy Douglas, who is a Federation University award-winning artist.
"It's an opportunity for people to take in some art work and wander around the beautiful suburb of Soldiers Hill during autumn and have a coffee," Thompson said.
"The workshops and the opportunity to talk to the artists is a real plus."
People on the art walk will not know where the artists' works will be displayed as in previous years, which Thompson said would add a mystery art element to the event.
SHAC member Christine Nordenadler, who will display her mixed medium and water colour pieces, is looking forward to ArtWalk.
"It's good making good quality art accessible outside of a gallery," Nordenadler said.
As part of ArtWalk SHAC is running two creative workshops on botanical dyeing with Olwyn Fraser and stitch basket weaving with Judith Bryce on Sunday, May 28.
ArtWalk will launch at the Ballarat North Bowling Club at 6pm on Friday, May 19 and will run until Sunday, May 28.
Workshop bookings, the ArtWalk map and further details are available via www.shacballarat.org.au
