Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble is emphasising to his players the importance of turning a deaf ear to outside noise ahead of Saturday's CHFL clash with Springbank at Wallace.
Already with tremendous hype around what the unbeaten Saints have achieved in the opening two rounds, it has gone to a new level since confirmation that Fremantle great David Mundy will be playing with them in round four on May 13.
Carngham-Linton secured the services of Mundy for a once-off appearance against Beaufort in a special promotion which offers six battling country clubs around the state a retired AFL legend for a day.
The Saints secured Mundy with the second pick in what is known as the Carlton Draft on Wednesday night.
"There's a lot of buzz around the club, but we need to focus on this week," Scoble said.
"I don't want what's coming up next week interfering with the job at hand.
"There's a lot of outside noise and we need to put that out of our minds," he said.
"Our focus is on Springbank. We'll deal with the rest next week.,"
Scoble said the legends' draft could not have worked out better for the club.
"It fell into our hands.
"We were keen on getting Mundy.
"He'll have so much to offer. He's going to be great."
The revitalised Carngham-Linton, which has had its first wins since 2019, has already played in front of two big crowds, with each of its games being night fixtures.
Scoble said he was looking forward to returning to a day game.
He said while the night matches were great for spectators and clubs in attracting big crowds, they could be difficult for players.
Scoble said playing a night meant players were out of their usual Saturday routine and it could be hard to deal with.
MEANWHILE, reigning premier Gordon has swung the changes for its round three encounter with Learmonth at Gordon on Saturday.
Although balanced by the return of some important players, the Eagles have lost Ben Schiltz, Mark Gunnell, Brendan Suttcliffe and Clayton Winter to injury.
Among the inclusions are Ethan Crackel and recruit Jessi Lampi, who were unavailable for the win over Dunnstown, Rohan Clampit after suspension and Matthew Hoy, who had a strong finish to last season and has been recalled.
