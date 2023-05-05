The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL

CHFL: Carngham-Linton keen to shut down outside noise to focus on Springbank

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated May 5 2023 - 7:21pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fremantle champion and games record holder David Mundy is ready to wear the back, red and white of Carngham-Linton on Saturday, May 13.
Fremantle champion and games record holder David Mundy is ready to wear the back, red and white of Carngham-Linton on Saturday, May 13.

Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble is emphasising to his players the importance of turning a deaf ear to outside noise ahead of Saturday's CHFL clash with Springbank at Wallace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.