As fundraising efforts ramp up for the Ballarat Foundation's annual dancing gala, one contestant has already reached her fundraising goal.
Danielle Walker, Ballarat Community Health cooperate services executive manager, has raised over $11,000 for the foundation as part of Dancing with our Stars 2023.
Ms Walker said her role at Ballarat Community Health is focused on the behind the scenes work.
"There are three of us in the executive team, so I look after all the back office stuff," she said.
"I'm normally in the office hiding ... I'm not normally the person out the front."
In 10 weeks Ms Walker will be taking to the stage to perform the swing waltz with her dance partner Mark Vanderkley.
Each year, 10 Ballarat personalities are tutored by The Dance Studio owner Shelley Ross.
Ms Ross said the swing waltz fell under the new vogue category of dances.
She said the dance could often look slow but had intricate footwork.
Ms Walker said she had been practising at home in-between classes and was excited to keep learning from both Ms Ross and Mr Vanderkley.
"[It is] not too hard yet ... I think we haven't got to the technical stuff," she said.
"I'm actually really looking forward to the dancing, in my earlier days I would love to go out and have a boogie."
Ms Walker grew up in Ballarat and moved away for university and the start of her career.
She said she moved back to Ballarat about 12 years ago and at the same time made the move into the non-profit sector.
"In [not-for-profit] there are certainly opportunities to give back," Ms Walker said.
IN THE NEWS:
"I learned lots of really great stuff in those big corporates and it's good to be able to then bring that to not-for-profit."
Ms Walker said she was very grateful for the businesses which had come on board to support her, many of which were involved with Ballarat Community Health.
These include SLF Lawyers, Master Care, Utilise IT, Land on Heart and Cotter Reid Architects.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.