Little learners at St James' Parish School will benefit from a new early learning and art space which was officially opened yesterday.
For the school's youngest pupils, the space helps break down the barriers between kinder and the classroom with more play-based options that help build the early skills that are fundamental to the development of art, numeracy, literacy and science.
Older children will use the new space for visual and performing arts and "manipulations" like robotics, coding and Lego exploring deeper concepts.
And for staff the new space allows them to put their learning and research, in conjunction with Deakin and Melbourne universities, into practice and for the universities to run various education-related courses.
The $1.1 million building is also used for playgroups and other community groups throughout the week. Play therapists also provide , and play therapists provide one-on-one and small group play therapy focusing on language development, social and emotional skills as well as therapeutic limit setting.
St James' Parish School principal Peter Fahey said the space, connected to the prep classrooms, helped break down barriers between pre-school and the school classroom.
"We have some children enter school at five but need two more years in kinder, or you have some in kinder who are ready to enter academics ... this is a visible application of that concept where we know education needs to change," he said.
It allows for pupils to move in to the play-based early learning space during the day, and also allows for children who are in playgroup or in play sessions to move in to the classroom for "moments of academia".
In the future Mr Fahey hopes to have a preschool based within the school.
"This enables links with early childhood centres, universities, industry and primary schools," Mr Fahey said.
The visual and performing arts areas within the new building provide more opportunities for play for children of all ages.
"Play transcends all learning areas so this encompasses different types of play. You can talk about psychological play, but also cognitive play and there's lots of manipulation ... and different types of play going on in there at different times."
Mr Fahey said the building and early learning space had been on the school's wish-list for about a decade, and became reality after receiving federal funding.
The project not only involved building the early learning and arts spaces but the reconstruction of student entry and associated works, and demolition of student amenities and some other spaces.
Member for Ballarat Catherine King officially opened the new centre on Friday.
"The teachers, staff and students at St James' have built a strong and positive school community and these new facilities will support students now and into the future," she said.
