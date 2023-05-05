Central Highlands Football League club Carngham-Linton remains in the spotlight.
The Saints have had a dream start of the season - far exceeding expectations within and outside the club.
They have emerged from the football wilderness to win their first two games and now they are preparing for another special moment.
Carngham-Linton will have former Fremantle star David Mundy donning the black, red and white for a game against Beaufort at Linton on Saturday, May 13.
The Saints landed the coup in a special promotion via Fox Footy, being fortunate to be selected from more than 300 nominations to be one of six country clubs from around the state to take part.
They selected Mundy with the second pick in a draft after Collingwood great Nathan Buckley had been taken.
First things first though and Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble wants that put aside for the moment to allow his players to focus on their clash with Springbank on Saturday.
The Saints are again the underdog, but that has not stopped them yet.
Just imagine if they did manage to upset the Tigers.
IN the Ballarat Football Netball League, there's a rarity this week with all five fixtures being played in Ballarat.
It is Ballarat's version of the AFL's "Gather Round", so plenty of options there for anyone wanting to get along to a BFNL match.
