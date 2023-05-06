The Courier
Miner's Rest Western Freeway interchange roundabout works coming to end

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
May 7 2023 - 5:00am
Howe Street between Normlyttle Parade and the interchange. Picture by Kate Healy
The new roundabout at Miners Rest will be open to traffic from May 19, as part of ongoing works to the Western Freeway interchange.

