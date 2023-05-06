The new roundabout at Miners Rest will be open to traffic from May 19, as part of ongoing works to the Western Freeway interchange.
Ballarat-Maryborough Road will be closed for nightworks between Normlyttle Parade and the Western Freeway interchange between May 21 and June 2, excluding Friday and Saturday nights.
The Western Freeway eastbound exit and entry ramps will also be closed during this time.
The closure is required to build centre islands for the new roundabout, and to undertake asphalting, street lighting and the construction of new kerbs.
Access to residential properties and businesses will be retained via detour routes.
The date and times of closures and works may change depending on weather conditions.
The construction of a new roundabout through the Western Freeway - Ballarat-Maryborough Road interchange was prompted by an increase in residential growth in the Ballarat West Economic Zone.
In the five-year period between 2015 and the end of 2019, the intersection was the site of four crashes, resulting in seven people being injured.
Other roundabout projects in Ballarat include the Dyson Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road project, which began on April 17, and will include earthworks, pavement construction, drainage, asphalting and construction of kerb and channel, a footpath and traffic islands.
A new roundabout will also be constructed at the intersection of Remembrance Drive, Madden Road and Weighbridge Road in Cardigan - the site of a fatal 2018 two-car crash.
