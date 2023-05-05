Rokewood-Corindhap transfers CHFL round 3 home fixture to Smythesdale

THE Rokewood-Corindhap and Creswick fixture in the Central Highlands Football League for Saturday has been transferred from Rokewood to Smythesdale.,
The move is owing to the new netball court at Rokewood not being complete as expected.
The change was announced on Friday.
The Grasshopers also played their round one home game at Smythesdale.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
