The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL

Rokewood-Corindhap transfers CHFL round 3 home fixture to Smythesdale

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated May 5 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rokewood-Corindhap transfers CHFL round 3 home fixture to Smythesdale
Rokewood-Corindhap transfers CHFL round 3 home fixture to Smythesdale

THE Rokewood-Corindhap and Creswick fixture in the Central Highlands Football League for Saturday has been transferred from Rokewood to Smythesdale.,

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.