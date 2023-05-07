It was the great success story that lay under our feet and was the glory of the region.
But how many of the untold experiences did the pursuit of gold also unearth?
The aim now is to shine a new-found light on the Eureka Gold Rush narrative through The Art Gallery of Ballarat's new exhibition: Upheaval on the Goldfields.
Gallery curator Julie McLaren is working alongside artist-educator Pauline O'Shannessy-Dowling in a mission to offer a balanced account of the social and political disruption that the Eureka Stockade had on the people and landscape.
Ms McLaren said that she wants people to think about the environmental impact of digging for gold and to take a critical look at our past.
"We are standing in a building that was created on the wealth of the gold rush, some wonderful things came out of it, but there was also destruction and devastation," Ms McLaren said.
"It caused a lot of upheaval of course... to the First Nations people ... I wanted to pay respect to the original people of the land that the gallery is built on," she said.
Works by Auntie Marlene Gilson and Kait James are included as a way of celebrating that the Wadawurrung culture is still thriving today, despite devastation.
Ms O'Shannessy-Dowling is using her background in education to open dialogue between children and their friends, so that they too can understand the untold stories.
"I see families sitting there talking about the exhibition as they're drawing at the art crate," Ms O'Shannessy-Dowling said.
Historic works by Sidney Nolan, Eugene von Guerard and Charles Doudiet are positioned alongside contemporary pieces, all conveying their own interpretations of the aftermath.
IN THE NEWS:
Ms McLaren said that it is important to the gallery that they reflect and respond to themes which are relevant to the region, and to take a look at the history of Ballarat.
"There are a lot of untold stories from the gold fields and that's a major part of our collection that I'd love to work towards growing in future," Ms McLaren said.
The home of the exhibition is at the heart of where this all took place over 170 years ago - only now do we see what really happened.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.