A cycle of crime fuelled by an offender's drug use is a story often heard in Ballarat's courts, and one which can take years - and much support - to break.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz lamented the waste of almost a decade for one accused man, James Hind, when he appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court this week.
"Really, most of his 20s' have been in custody," she said.
"In your 20s' you should be enjoying life, not locked up in jail through his own behaviour."
The 35-year-old Ballan man "appeared to be under the influence of an illicit substance" when he was found with a "clear gel-like substance" believed to be GHB and a small amount of cannabis about 3.02am on July 11 last year.
Police were attending an alarm set off at Yuille Park Community College in Wendouree when they spotted the accused.
"On arrival, police observed a side door open on the south west side of the school with the lights on inside the premises ... then observed a male exit the open door at the school before appearing to attempt to return to his vehicle," police prosecutor Sergeant Mitch Prewett told the court.
"The male has appeared to observe police before attempting to flee from police on foot."
He was arrested shortly after and was found with a welder belonging to the school, a chainsaw believed to be stolen, and Country Fire Authority clothing.
The following month, about 12.28am on August 30, Hind was found on Doveton Street in Soldiers Hill "slumped" asleep in the driver's seat of a Subaru.
The car had collided with a bin and still had its lights on.
The Subaru was not listed as stolen, although it had stolen licence plates, and a metal pole and a wooden bat were found inside.
Hind, and another man found inside the vehicle - who was also asleep when authorities arrived - were arrested.
The court was told Hind was also connected to burglary at a rural property between October 22 and November 6, and was found driving a stolen car on November 18.
He was arrested and taken to Ballarat Police Station on November 18 and wasn't able to be interviewed because he was "heavily drug affected".
Defence for the man told the court he had been doing farm work six days a week "very early until 6pm" seasonally since his last release from prison on parole in May 2021.
"It was slap bang in the middle of lockdown when there was no [support] services available," the defence counsel said.
"This was the longest period he's spent out [of prison], not reoffending."
Magistrate Mykytowycz ordered the man be assessed for a therapeutic court order, where he could receive treatment for mental health and drug use.
"He's screaming out for a community corrections order," she said.
"Mr Hind has to be given an opportunity to turn his life around."
The magistrate spoke directly to the 35-year-old.
"The fact that you're working, Mr Hind, is really positive," she told him.
"It gives you purpose, it gives you self esteem.
"The court can't give you that. You have to earn it.
"You've been out [of prison] for a good 12 to 15 months before you start offending again.
"It's probably linked to some drug use ... so we'll get you assessed."
Hind's licence was cancelled for three months.
He will return to court to be sentenced on May 9.
