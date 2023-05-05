The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime

Drug offender 'has to be given' opportunity to 'turn his life around,' Ballarat court told

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
May 6 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Magistrates' Court. File photo.
Ballarat Magistrates' Court. File photo.

A cycle of crime fuelled by an offender's drug use is a story often heard in Ballarat's courts, and one which can take years - and much support - to break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.