An event in Ballarat this weekend is helping more residents make the switch to electric vehicles.
Clunes resident Patrick Hockey along with partner Eve Lamb have been using their electric car for the past three years.
Mr Hockey said driving an electric car was a completely different experience.
"It's a completely new paradigm, it's cleaner, quieter, more responsive and you have that wonderful sense that you're doing the right thing by climate change," he said.
"These are the newest and latest technology that has been introduced, so you feel like you're part of the new wave."
Typically, Mr Hockey uses the car for smaller trips but they have driven it down to Geelong and to Lorne.
Most of the time Mr Hockey and Ms Lamb charge their car at home overnight.
Mr Hockey said they installed a 15 amp plug to improve safety.
"But we didn't really need that," he said. When they are not at home, Mr Hockey admitted the charging network is still patchy.
"(It) is a weak point that the charging network is still fairly poor," he said.
"For instance, between Warrenheip and Melbourne, there's only one useful charging station at Melton, so there needs to be a lot more on a main road like that."
But in a pinch, Mr Hockey said he was comforted to know there is electricity in most places now.
"You can literally just plug into a household plug, if you ever get yourself into a situation where you're completely desperate," he said.
Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emissions vice president Campbell Mercer has been working on an EV bulk buy event in Ballarat.
He said the session gives residents an opportunity to learn more about owning an EV.
Mr Mercer said the initial cost of buying an electric car can sometimes be a barrier to entering the market.
"Most people just look at (the price of a Tesla) and think I just can't afford that," he said.
Instead, cars that have a smaller batter and are pre-owned in the $20,000 to $25,000 price range can seem more affordable.
Mr Mercer said the bulk buy event also looks to help residents get access to EVs as availability in Australia can sometimes be an issue.
As the cost of living, especially petrol prices increases, Mr Mercer said EVs are becoming a more attractive option.
The hope is that the more people who are able to buy cars at the same time, the more savings can be passed on through the supply chain.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
