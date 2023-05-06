An application before the City of Ballarat would see a service station built on the corner of Albert and Vale streets in Sebastopol.
The plan proposes the demolition of two single-storey weatherboard houses and four iron sheds to make way for the 24-hour service station, which would contain four fuel bowsers.
The site contains two separate attached lots of irregular shape.
The block, on 268 Albert Street, has a maximum length of 42.40 metres along the southern boundary and maximum width of 30.5 metres along the western boundary.
It has not yet been revealed which brand the service station will operate under.
The proposed service station would contain a 6.5 metre tall fuel canopy and eight metre tall pylon sign.
Entrances into and out of the service station's car park would be available on both Vale and Albert streets.
An acoustic report commissioned as part of the application found the amount of noise pollution by any potential service station to nearby houses satisfactory, but recommended the construction of a 2.2 metre tall fence on the west and south sides of the site.
The service station building will sit three metres from the Vale Street abuttal, with a flat roof and angled facade at the western end.
