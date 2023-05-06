The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Pianist Konstantin Shamray a 'major coup' for Don Huntley Memorial Piano Recital

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
May 6 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Internationally renowned Russian pianist Konstantin Shamray will perform at Ballarat's Don Huntley Memorial Piano Recital. Picture supplied
Internationally renowned Russian pianist Konstantin Shamray will perform at Ballarat's Don Huntley Memorial Piano Recital. Picture supplied

Internationally renowned Russian pianist Konstantin Shamray will bring his talent to Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.