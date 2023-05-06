Internationally renowned Russian pianist Konstantin Shamray will bring his talent to Ballarat.
The Adelaide-based musician will perform at the Don Huntley Memorial Piano Recital, Ballarat's major piano concert, next weekend.
Shamray burst into the concert scene in 2008 when he won the Sydney International Piano Competition.
Ballarat piano teacher Bronislaw Sozanski said it was a major coup to have the elegant pianist perform in Ballarat.
"We are very lucky he is in the country working here. He is a top class performer," Sozanski said.
"It's as very big program. He is an elegant player and very much in the Russian school."
Despite the recital being longer than usual, Sozanski said it was still going to be spectacular.
Shamray's Don Huntley Memorial Piano Recital program will include the Piano Sonata No.8 of Prokofiev, Prelude Chorale and Fugue of Cesar Franck and Ravel's La Valse.
Sozanski said Shamray would be playing on the best piano in Ballarat, a Steinway grand piano which was bought through the Don Huntley Memorial Fund.
Following his performance, Shamray will hold a masterclass which will allow participants to get up close to observe him work.
IN OTHER NEWS
During the masterclass, piano students will play a piece each and Shamray will talk about their performance.
"We look forward to this every year. Each recital is different and each has its own story in the masterclass and the concert," Sozanski said.
Konstantin is currently a lecturer in piano at the Elder Conservatorium of Music at the University of Adelaide.
The Don Huntley Memorial Piano Recital, which started in 2006, will be held on May 13 at the Wendouree Centre For Performing Arts. The masterclass will be held on May 14.
Tickets are available here.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.