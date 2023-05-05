FOOTBALL CENTRAL 2023: Jarryd Graham settles in quickly at Gordon

Jarryd Graham has quickly found his feet with CHFL reigning premier Gordon.
We caught up with him after the Eagles' round two win over Dunnstown - chatting about the performaance and how he settling into the club.
The midfielder was all set to line up against the CHFL's other Jarryd Graham this week, but his Learmonth namesake is unforunately not playing.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
