The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

New MSO conductor Jessica Cottis to lead orchestra in Ballarat

MS
By Michelle Smith
May 6 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conductor Jessica Cottis will conduct the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in Ballarat next weekend. Picture by Kaupo Kikkas
Conductor Jessica Cottis will conduct the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in Ballarat next weekend. Picture by Kaupo Kikkas

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra's newest conductor Jessica Cottis will make her debut with the company in two concerts in Melbourne and Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.