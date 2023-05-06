Melbourne Symphony Orchestra's newest conductor Jessica Cottis will make her debut with the company in two concerts in Melbourne and Ballarat.
Having mostly conducted orchestras in large capital city concert halls across the globe, she is looking forward to conducting in a regional centre and the different atmosphere the concert will hold.
The Australian-born, London-based conductor has lead orchestras in 10 different countries already this year, and is the chief conductor and artistic director with Canberra Symphony Orchestra.
"We perform in these fantastic capital city concert halls and that's what we rehearse to do week in, week out so it's special to take these programs out of the city to more regional areas and share classical music more widely," she said.
"Every person should have the opportunity to hear classical music live. It's wonderful to listen to a digital stream or a CD but there's nothing like the sound of a symphony orchestra reverberating live around a hall."
Ms Cottis has been keen to work with the MSO for some time, but until now her schedule and theirs have not aligned.
"I'm an Australian but based in London for a while now so I come across to Australia two or three times a year and it's really fantastic when schedules align and I'm able to work with some other orchestras in Australia and New Zealand as well," she said.
"(The MSO) is a a wonderful orchestra, an absolutely fantastic orchestra, and one of the great joys of being a conductor is having the incredible privilege to make music with ... these wonderful musicians and share that with audience."
She will make her debut with the MSO on May 11 at Melbourne Town Hall, before travelling to Ballarat two days later on May 13 to perform the same program at Civic Hall.
The program plays to her particular interest in the relationship between music, nature and science, and the act of listening.
The three works to be performed are Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture inspired by the rock columns and crashing water of Fingal's Cave on Scotland's Hebrides Islands, Mozart's Clarinet Concerto which she describes as "liquid gold" and Sibelius' Symphony No. 2.
"We open with a piece by Mendelssohn written when he travelled ... to the west coast of Scotland, to the Hebrides. He was a painter and sketched and was very interested in the outdoors and nature," she said.
"The acoustics in the caves emphasise the sound of the rolling, crashing waves ... and the music captures the swell rising and falling, the sound of the waves crashing against the rocks."
Sibelius' Symphony No 2 has the "elemental energies of the natural world" captured by the composer, one of her favourites, who composed the piece in Finland in the late 1800s.
"Nature had such an influence on him ... the flat forest expanses of the country, eternal sun and the very long dark days affected how he composed music," she said.
Ms Cottis grew up on her family's sheep farm in Gippsland where her interest in music and nature developed.
Her early musical career was as an organist, pianist and trumpeter and after completing undergraduate studies at Australian National University she continued her studies in Paris.
After a wrist injury halted her playing career, she began her conducting studies.
"I was always interested in conducting," she said. "I played the pipe organ which makes so many different sounds. You can use your hands and feet, multiple keyboards and it's like your own orchestra ... so that jump over, that transition from organ to conductor, was not such a strange jump," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
She is now in demand with leading orchestras around the world.
This year alone, Ms Cottis has conducted with the RTE National Symphony Orchestra in Dublin, Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra in the Czech Republic, Basel Sinfonietta in Switzerland, Vsters Sinfonietta in Sweden, the Royal College of Music Symphony Orchestra in the UK, Uppsala Chamber Orchestra Sweden, National Radio Orchestra of Romania, Charlotte Symphony Orchestra in the US, National Arts Centre Ottawa, Canada, Canberra Symphony Orchestra and Christchurch Symphony Orchestra in New Zealand.
It will be the second time the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra has performed at Civic Hall in six months, having played to a large crowd in December for its traditional performance of Messiah which marked the return to Ballarat of conductor Ben Northey who grew up here and the first time the orchestra had visited the city in three years.
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra's Mendelssohn, Mozart and More will be performed at Civic Hall Ballarat on May 13.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.