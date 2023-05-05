The Courier
Hammon Park officially open and welcoming tourists

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
May 6 2023 - 5:00am
Committee member for VOGA Cycling Dr Michael Veal at the opening of Hammon Park after years of advocacy. Picture by Adam Trafford
As the entrance to the new Creswick Trails, Hammon Park will be an important part of Creswick - not only for tourism but also the coming Commonwealth Games in 2026.

