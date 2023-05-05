As the entrance to the new Creswick Trails, Hammon Park will be an important part of Creswick - not only for tourism but also the coming Commonwealth Games in 2026.
Community advocate and Villages of the Old Goldfields Association Cycling Club committee member Dr Michael Veal said getting the park upgrades was a sort of 'chicken and egg' situation.
They needed the facilities to attract events and they needed events to justify the facilities.
"Now we have both," Dr Veal said.
They anticipate 800 people coming to Creswick for the coming Dirty Pig and Whistle Gravel Ride event.
"That's a major tourism event and I'm hoping that's gonna continue to show the 'can do attitude' [Creswick has]," Dr Veal said.
"Hopefully when people see projects like this they understand what goes around, comes around," he said.
"If we maintain a positive vibe [like] CresFest, if we maintain a positive attitude, then we'll see bigger and better things and I think that's fantastic."
A learn to ride track and a pump track, along with a playground and picnic area, have been installed with $2.1 million of funding from the state government and a donation from Creswick and District Community Bank.
IN THE NEWS:
It is also the start of the 60km of trails which are currently under construction, some of which will be used as part of the mountain bike riding events during the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Ripon MP Martha Haylett said this was just the beginning and was proud the trails would be an important legacy project for the region.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
