A do-it-yourself road-repairer has confronted the Moorabool Shire Council, frustrated that privately-sourced gravel to fix his "paper road" has been cleared away.
Brian Head lives in McIvor Road, Wallace which is officially one kilometre long.
But only the first 155 metres of the road is listed in the register of public roads in the council's Road Management Plan - meaning the rest, including the area where he lives, is not subject to council road maintenance.
Since moving to Wallace in 2012, Mr Head has placed at least three layers of gravel and blue metal on the road outside his property.
He said in late April, much of it was removed by a grader and used for repairs elsewhere.
"The thing that cheeses me off is the fact they've taken away my gravel," Mr Head said.
"Even if my section is a paper road, each load is an extra $80 or so."
He said he had contacted the council repeatedly since 2014, after a garbage truck was bogged outside his home.
It happened again one year later.
In 2016 he said he began to take matters into his own hands and sourced gravel for the road as well as a turning area he created for the truck.
"Without that area to do a three-point turn, trucks would have to go backwards 250 metres up the road. That's just too far," Mr Head said.
Mr Head spoke of other incidents where cars had been stuck in the McIvor Road mud.
He addressed a council meeting in Ballan on Wednesday, asking why his section was classed as a "paper road" (a legal road but not a physical one) when he paid rates, had garbage collected and was told the shire did not need to maintain the road.
The meeting was told the "paper road" status should kick in after the last driveway and the error would be fixed.
Chief Executive Derek Madden later said the status of McIvor Road would be reviewed.
"In terms of works within a road reserve or on a road, a permit is required for any party to undertake works on or under a road," he said.
Mr Head said ultimately he would like to see the non-residential section of McIvor Road developed into a walking track.
"Back during the 1800s this road was a Cobb and Co route," he said.
"Now rubbish is being dumped there. It needs to be cleaned up.
"There are wetlands nearby and its great to just go down and watch the birds near the Moorabool River. It's a great place to be outside with nature."
The road crosses the former Bungaree rail loop which has been put forward as a future rail trail.
He said trailbikes, four-wheel-drives and dog walkers were already taking to the former line, which has been stripped of sleepers, but still contained blue metal.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
