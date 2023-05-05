Australia's most significant collection of gold rush history is the heart of a new centre in Ballarat.
The Australian Centre for Gold Rush Collections opened at Sovereign Hill's former Gold Museum on Friday.
It is home to more than 150,000 items and sits alongside the Australian Centre for Rare Arts and Forgotten Trades.
Sovereign Hill Museums Association president Craig Fletcher said the opening was a significant step towards sharing some of the hidden stories in the vaults that were previously closed to the public.
"This project continues our commitment to telling the many stories of the gold rush in ways that connect us to a past with an eye on the future," Mr Fletcher said.
Items in the collection include Australia's oldest processional Chinese dragon, Loong, Eureka Stockade leader Peter Lalor's chair as Speaker of the House, original miners' rights certificates, a gold nugget, exquisite jewellery, clothes dating back to the 18th century and treasured artworks.
The centre includes a learning engagement space and a significant library, which will allow primary and secondary school students to explore the past and imagine the future.
It will host a program of lectures, talks and debates.
Sovereign Hill Museums Association chief executive officer Sara Quon said the new centre would use a range of techniques to make the collection available to the widest audiences and give intimate and up-close personal access to objects.
"We will be offering back of house tours open to the public who can book to join a boutique experience with the items selected for regularly changing themes," Ms Quon said.
"There's also scope to share the stories unlocked from the archives in new ways to new audiences using digital technology."
Robyn Ingliss, who attended the opening, is the great granddaughter of Eliza Coates. Mrs Ingliss donated her great grandmother's gold silk taffeta ball gown to the new museum.
Mrs Coates lived with her husband, Thomas Coates, on Geelong Road in Buninyong. It is believed Mrs Coates made the ball gown, which she wore to many Ballarat social events.
Mrs Ingliss said the gown had passed down the generations stored in a box, as well as other historic items.
"I felt that they needed to be somewhere they could be looked after carefully and properly and not just left in a box for the rest of their lives," Mrs Ingliss said.
"I feel very, very happy now that I have done the right thing to donate them because they have been in my family for such a long time.
"They should be here for people to come and enjoy."
The Australian Centre for Rare Arts and Forgotten Trades and Australian Centre for Gold Rush Collections are part of Sovereign Hill's master plan.
The projects have received $10 million from the federal government's National Tourism Icons program.
"Having iconic national centres like these in regional Victoria, just an hour outside of Melbourne strengthens our states reputation as an innovation and creative hub and sets a future course for greater development and economic success," Ms Quon said.
"We are delighted that so much of the project has been made possible by the support of the Ballarat Historical Society and the Chinese Australian Cultural Association of Ballarat."
