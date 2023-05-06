A Catholic missionary will return to Ballarat to deliver a talk on the Church's action in Pakistan.
Father Robert McCulloch, of St Columban's Mission Society, will speak following a light lunch at Mary Glowrey House at 1pm, after 12pm mass at St Patrick's Catherdral on Monday May 8.
Fr McCulloch spent 33 years in Pakistan working in the Sindh Province, where he established extensive programmes of adult literacy and worked to increase the education and basic health care of the poor in the region.
He told The Courier there had always been good support in Ballarat for his work, and a drive to help others within the community here.
"The people who are already committed to various aspects of the civic and social life of Ballarat, it's just wonderful that they're not limited by the local scene, but their engagement in the local scene enables them to to look wider," he said.
Fr McCulloch was awarded the highest award in Pakistan for a foreign national; the Sitara-e-Quaid-e-Azam, for his "services to Pakistan in the fields of health, education and interfaith relations".
He now resides in Rome, returning at least four times a year to Pakistan.
