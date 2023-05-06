New life could be coming to an accommodation building in Ballarat Central after a "stop-start" history.
A new tenant has signed a lease for a multi-room building on the corner of Dawson Street South and Eyre Street.
Number 202 is set up in a bed and breakfast style with 23 rooms and three bathrooms.
The building is able to accommodate up to 39 guests.
Colliers Ballarat real estate agent Lauchlan Waddell said the building had been leased to an operator based in New South Wales.
He said the new tenants were looking to operate the building as a BnB
"They love the fact that [Ballarat] is busy and booming," he said.
The location - 202 Dawson Street South - has had a mixed history.
In 2014, Ray and Joanne Dymock had spent five years renovating the property.
The couple, along with their son, moved from Perth after buying the building.
They spent some time uncovering the property's history but were not able to find much.
"We think it was built in the mid-1880s, but we can't find much about it, so that's going from the architecture," Mr Dymock told The Courier at the time.
"Originally it was known as Wandella Mansion."
In 2014, Mr Dymock said he thought the building may be the third tallest in Ballarat, excluding the church spires.
"There's the town hall, the Base [hospital] and then here," he said.
The Dymocks moved on; they always intended to just restore the place, not run an accommodation location.
In June 2020 the building was sold for a reported $1,050,000.
A year later in September 2021, a planning application was put forward to the City of Ballarat to turn the building into 16 apartments between 25 and 35 square-metres in size. The development was estimated to cost $800,000.
Six apartments on the ground floor, eight on the first and two on the second were in the plans.
The planning application was later withdrawn.
Mr Waddell said the new tenants were aware of the accommodation shortage in Ballarat and were hoping to add rooms into the market.
Ballarat's accommodation offerings will be tested on the King's Birthday long weekend in June as two high-profile junior sporting tournaments come to town.
Basketball Ballarat's junior tournament often fills the city with families over the long weekend; this year entries are on track to hit record numbers.
At the same time, Ballarat and District Soccer Association secured the Country Leagues Football Association junior tournament, better known as the Victorian Country Championships.
Sporting leaders say it's going to be a squeeze.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
