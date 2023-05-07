Playtime and fitness is set to get a whole lot more fun for residents south of Ballarat.
A new playground and active recreation areas at Ross Creek Recreation Reserve have been completed and Golden Plains Shire have released concept plans for a large 'sub regional play space' at Smythesdale.
Golden Plains mayor Brett Cunningham said local spaces had become even more important during, and after COVID.
"Through COVID, because we had to stay close to home, a lot more people were finding out more about the areas of the shire they live in and using local facilities more," he said.
That has continued, along with population growth particularly in the northern end of the shire.
"There are more and more young people moving in, families moving into the shire particularly around Ross Creek, Smythes Creek and Cambrian Hill. We've got real growth in some areas and the balance is making sure we've got the infrastructure."
The Ross Creek project has seen an old playground replaced with new equipment including slides, trampolines and swings, a fitness space for adults, new barbecue and picnic facilities and expanded walking trails through native bushland adjoining the recreation reserve.
Drainage around the oval was also installed along with improvements to vehicle access and beautification of the existing car park and areas around the rotunda as part of the $550,000 project jointly funded through the State Government and Golden Plains Shire.
"The upgraded space provides not only a safe play facility for children of all ages but also includes improved walking trails, fitness equipment and barbecue and picnic facilities, making the Ross Creek Recreation Reserve a destination for families in the north of Golden Plains Shire," Cr Cunningham said.
Ripon MP Martha Haylett said generations of local residents, as well as visitors to the area, would enjoy the new facilities.
"It was great to check out the brand-new BBQ facilities, fitness equipment, swings, play facilities and so much more - the community in Ross Creek and surrounds will get great use out of this space for generations to come," she said.
Plans for the new Smythesdale play space reveal an exciting mix of recreation options to be built at the Woady Yaloak Recreation Reserve alongside existing facilities including a BMX track, skate park, multi-use court and sports oval.
Residents were invited to have their say on what they would like in the development in a survey last year.
A play tower and multi play unit, swings and flying fox, natural and sensory play elements, spinning, jumping and climbing play equipment, exercise equipment, sand play area, scooter circuit trail, seating and shade areas, accessible barbecues and picnic facilities and a central accessible path were all features that local residents called for.
The need for paths connecting the new play space to the reserve and Ballarat-Skipton Rail Trail, safe crossing points, accessible car parking, a bike maintenance station, signage and security lighting were also identified.
Council has released two concept designs for the space and is asking residents to provide feedback.
The concept designs are on public exhibition until May 30 at council's customer hub at 19 Heales St, Smythesdale, and online at goldenplains.vic.gov.au/consultations.
Cr Cunningham said once a design had been finalised, council would lobby for state and federal funding to build the playground.
