The Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) has given a Ballarat East couple the go-ahead for a small renovation, overturning a City of Ballarat decision which declined the plans.
The application to add an ensuite and walk-in-robe to the master bedroom at their Victoria Street property - involving a 1 metre long partial demolition of an existing wall and construction of an 18m2 extension - was lodged with the council on October 4, 2021.
One objection raised the issue of heritage.
"Location of extension will be detrimental to the heritage of the precinct as the design is contrasting and too close to the front elevation. The extension should be setback by a minimum of 3m from the front facade," tribunal documents read.
The application was referred internally to Council's heritage advisor on May 6, 2022. A Refusal to Grant a Permit was issued on 11 May.
On 6 December the same year, the couple gave notice of their amended plans, which set back the addition by 2m.
VCAT documents noted two key issues for consideration; is the extent of demolition, and, are the new additions proposed, both acceptable under the Heritage Overlay and applicable Heritage Policy?
Its decision was finalised on May 3, 2023.
The demolition was found acceptable because, the tribunal found, it was confined to a very small section of weatherboard, was reversable, the entire roof line, windows and decorative detailing was retained, and most of the "contributory elements" of the property will remain, meaning they can be conserved.
The tribunal found the proposed addition acceptable too.
Among its reasons for the decision, tribunal documents state the small size of the addition, lower height than the rest of the home, setback of 2m, and the addition's "simple form and proportions," including the form of existing front windows reflected in the new plans.
It also noted the planned flat roof did not compete with the original dwelling, and allowed the decorative fretwork to be retained and remain visible and the original roof to stay intact.
