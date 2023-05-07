The Courier
Homeowner wins bid for small extension after VCAT overturns City of Ballarat heritage decision

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated May 8 2023 - 7:36am, first published 7:30am
The proposed extension. Picture VCAT.
The Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) has given a Ballarat East couple the go-ahead for a small renovation, overturning a City of Ballarat decision which declined the plans.

