Redan escaped a late Bacchus Marsh surge while Melton improved to a perfect 4-0 with another come-from-behind victory on Saturday.
Sebastopol and Sunbury both picked up four points as they cruised past Melton South and Lake Wendouree in round four of the Ballarat Football Netball League.
A flawless four-quarter performance by Sunbury saw the Lions record a thumping 124-point win over Lake Wendouree on Saturday.
Sunbury booted seven goals in each of the first three quarters en route to a whopping 26.14 (170 ) to 7.4 (46) full-time score.
Cody Brand followed up his six-goal haul against Melton South with a five-goal performance at CE Brown Reserve.
The Lakers went into the round four clash without a true ruck, eagerly awaiting the return of Brayden Helyar (hamstring) next week.
Sunbury now sits in second place with a healthy 205.56 percentage, while the Lakers fall to an 0-3 win-loss record.
Sunbury 26.14 (170) d Lake Wendouree 7.4 (46)
The Bloods have done it again, pulling off yet another come-from-behind victory with a 20-point win on the road against North Ballarat.
Melton trailed by 15 points at half time, after trailing by 18 points at half time to Sebastopol last week, before an all-too familiar third quarter surge saw the Bloods enjoy a 21-point swing.
Liam Carter booted a game-high four goals for Melton as he claimed best-on-ground honours, while Adrian Monitto continues to improve each and every week.
The Bloods held North Ballarat goalless in their game-winning third quarter, before wrapping up the game with early goals in the final term.
Melton improves to a league-best 4-0 win-loss record, while the Roosters sit seventh with two wins and two losses.
Melton 11.7 (73) d North Ballarat 7.11 (53)
Redan somehow held on against a fast-finishing Bacchus Marsh outfit, claiming a nail-biting four-point win over the Cobras at City Oval on Saturday.
The Cobras held Redan goalless in the final term as they fell just shy of a drought-breaking win, with Bacchus Marsh facing a 31-point deficit at three quarter time.
Redan junior Marty Boyer starred with five goals in his return to senior football on Saturday, while Will Madden added three of his own.
It was the strongest Bacchus Marsh has looked all season as the Cobras boasted a handful of Talent League products along with Jake Long, listed at Collingwood VFL, who made his BFNL debut on Saturday.
Both sides next face Melton, with Bacchus Marsh dealt the bye in round five.
Redan 13.9 (87) d Bacchus Marsh 12.11 (83)
A Toby Hutt 10-goal haul stole the show as Sebastopol took care of business against Melton South.
The Burra enjoyed a monstrous 147-point win over the Panthers to bounce back from their round three loss to Melton in style.
At quarter time, it appeared the eventual full-time margin was going to be a lot worse as Sebastopol raced out of the gates with a 62-point quarter time advantage.
Melton South's Cassius White returned with a classy performance, but it was the fourth-consecutive triple-digit defeat to start his Panthers' season.
The Burra, who had the bye in round two, moves to a 2-1 record while Melton South sits last.
Sebastopol 27.13 (175) d Melton South 4.4 (28)
East Point claimed its second win of the season with a dominant display against Ballarat on Saturday.
The Roos snatched the lead from the Swans early and never looked back, running away 45-point victors at Alfredton.
It means Ballarat falls to a 1-3 win-loss record, with the Swans sole win coming against the lowly Lake Wendouree.
East Point rejoins the top six, jumping North Ballarat which lost to Melton.
East Point 18.9 (117) d Ballarat 11.6 (72)
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
