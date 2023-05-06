Carngham-Linton continues to take the Central Highlands Football League season by storm,
The Saints remain unbeaten after a shock 27-point win over last year's grand finalist Springbank at Wallace on Saturday.
Carngham-Linton was expected to improve this year after a vigorous recruiting campaign.
However, it would have been hard to find anyone who would have expected the Saints to be unbeaten after three rounds - with wins over two 2022 finalists.along the way.
Carngham-Linton kicked five goals to one in the last quarter to run over the Tigers.
Dean O'Brien had another stand-out game with four goals for the victors, while Brant Haintz finished with three goals on debut for the Tigers.
The Saints' performance not only signals a warning to the rest of the competition, but also indicates they are the real deal when weighing up finals candidates in the formative stages of the season.
Carngham-Linton is one of five teams with three wins. Newlyn is also unbeaten, but had a bye this round.
GORDON fell in by one point against Learmonth at Gordon. The Lakies charged home with a four goal to one last term.
CLUNES came from 10 points down late in the last term to down Daylesford by five points at Clunes. The Magpies remain unbeaten, while the Bulldogs are still to taste success.
BUNGAREE jumped away by 23 points in the opening quarter and remained in control to defeat Beaufort by 66 points at Beaufort. The Demons are unbeaten.
SKIPTON kept an undermanned Ballan goalless to salute by 124 points at Skipton. Josh Draffin and Rhys Monument each kicked six goals for the Emus.
HEPBURN put on an impressive display to defeat Dunnstown by 41 points at Hepburn. The Burras showed their potential premiership credentials as they grabbed the ascendancy in the second term and then held sway. The irrepressible Andy McKay kicked seven majors for the home side.
BUNINYONG had its first win, getting the better of Waubra by 20 points at Buninyong. The Bombers set up the break they needed with a four-goal third term.
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP finished full of running to beat Creswick by 92 points at Smythesdale. It was the Grasshoppers' first win and keeps the Wickers winless.
Skipton 4.1 8.1 16.5 20.9 (129)
Ballan 0.1 0.3 0.4 0.5 (5)
GOALS: Skipton: J.Draffin 6, R.Monument 6, P.Graham 3, L.Cullinan 1, J.McClure 1, D.Kilpatrick 1, L.Stranks 1, M.Gilbert 1
BEST: Skipton: J.Maddock, M.Romeril, R.Monument, D.Kilpatrick, S.Willian, J.Draffin; Ballan: M.Yates, B.Kennedy, E.Shaw, H.Bongart, C.Brown, D.Trickey
Buninyong 4.1 7.3 11.4 13.7 (85)
Waubra 3.3 5.6 6.6 9.11 (65)
GOALS: Buninyong: not supplied; Waubra: J.Kinna 4, T.Ford 2, J.Lukich 2, D.Page 1
BEST: Buninyong: N.Shell, D.Sliwa, L.Stewart, T.Mookhoek, L.Atkinson, G.Lovett; Waubra: J.Lukich, J.Kinna, T.Ford, D.Jenkins, A.McPherson, D.Page
Bungaree 5.1 7.3 10.7 17.9 (111)
Beaufort 1.2 3.3 5.6 6.9 (45)
GOALS: Bungaree: J.Mahar 4, J.Sardo 3, J.Murphy 2, I.Quick 2, R.Emerson-Jones 2, T.Wakefield 1, L.Fitzpatrick 1, A.Milroy 1, L.Thornton 1; Beaufor: C.Smith 2, D.Jones 2, S.Brown 1, L.Murray 1
BEST: Bungaree: I.Quick, B.Simpson, A.Milroy, J.Gallagher, D.Murphy, J.Mahar; Beaufort: C.Smith, T.McKenzie, M.Wilson, T.Stubbs, J.McDermott, C.Mahony
Hepburn 2.2 7.6 11.11 17.13 (115)
Dunnstown 3.3 3.4 7.6 11.8 (74)
GOALS: Hepburn: A.McKay 7, M.Banner 3, M.Mckay 3, B.Pedretti 2, B.Mckay 1, S.Tighe 1; Dunnstowns: J.Calvitto 3, K.Dickson 3, S.Mackie 2, R.Walsh 1, B.Cracknell 1, F.Stevenson 1
BEST: Hepburn: B.Pedretti, M.Mckay, A.McKay, Z.kupsch, J.Wallesz, J.Barnes; Dunnstown: C.Tangey, W.Henderson, M.Djordjevic, J.Leonard, K.Dickson, R.Walsh
Clunes 3.3 5.6 6.8 10.11 (71)
Daylesford 1.7 5.8 5.11 9.12 (66)
GOALS: Clunes: J.Simson 3, J.Fazio 2, R.Thompson 1, N.Wrigley 1, D.Fazio 1, N.Clarke 1, P.Coon 1; Daylesfords: T.Dellanno 2, L.Hall 2, J.Cummings 1, J.French 1, T.Hunt 1, L.Jones 1, S.Naylor 1
BEST: Clunes : J.Simson, J.Thompson, C.Newton, A.Bowd, D.Coon, D.Bulluss; Daylesford: B.Jones, J.Hall, A.Smith, L.Jones, T.Nesbitt, T.Maher
Carngham Linton 3.2 8.2 10.5 15.9 (99)
Springbank 5.1 7.1 10.3 11.6 (72)
GOALS: Carngham Linto: D.O'Brien 4, J.Foley 3, M.Giddings 2, B.Benson 2, C.Lloyd 1, N.O'Brien 1, M.Knight 1, A.Mcpherson 1; Springbank: S.Donegan 4, B.Haintz 3, J.Thompson 1, D.Shelley 1, B.Maher 1, J.Maher 1
BEST: Carngham Linton: J.O'Brien, D.O'Brien, K.Raven, T.Scoble, T.O'Brien, B.Benson; Springbank: S.Donegan, J.Curran, B.Haintz, J.Curran, D.Shelley, I.Pertzel
Gordon 0.4 4.6 7.11 8.14 (61)
Learmonth 2.1 3.3 5.3 9.6 (60)
GOALS: Gordon: S.Griffiths 3, A.Toohey 2, E.Crackel 1, J.Lampi 1, C.Ascough 1; Learmonth: M.Judd 3, M.Rowe 1, H.Crawley 1, N.Martin 1, B.Powell 1, W.Green 1, N.Gittings 1
BEST: Gordon: G.Clifford, M.Griffiths, B.Frazer, J.Clampit, J.Lampi, H.Biggs; Learmonth: H.Crawley, C.Kimber, D.Harberger, B.Powell, N.Martin, M.Judd
Rokewood-Corindhap 2.4 5.7 6.8 18.13 (121)
Creswick 1.2 1.4 3.8 3.11 (29)
GOALS: Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Lockyer 7, C.Parkin 5, T.Fagg 2, L.Philp 1, M.Brehaut 1, E.Denouden 1, M.McLaughlin 1; Creswick: L.Scheele 2, C.Robinson 1 BEST: Rokewood Corindhap: C.Parkin, M.Lockyer, M.Brehaut, R.Armstrong, A.Gercovich, P.Haberfield; Creswick: L.McKenzie, R.Cox, D.Whitfield, C.Robinson, E.Henderson, Z.Gladman
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
