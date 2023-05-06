The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Sports Affairs

Footy Wrap: Clunes leaders speak on nail-biting win | CHFL, BFNL 2023

By The Courier
May 7 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Footy Wrap: Clunes leaders speak on nail-biting win | CHFL, BFNL 2023
Footy Wrap: Clunes leaders speak on nail-biting win | CHFL, BFNL 2023

Carngham-Linton's red-hot start to the Central Highlands Football League season rolls on, but Clunes' John Simson stole the show with the game-winning goal against Daylesford.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.