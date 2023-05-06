Footy Wrap: Clunes leaders speak on nail-biting win | CHFL, BFNL 2023

Carngham-Linton's red-hot start to the Central Highlands Football League season rolls on, but Clunes' John Simson stole the show with the game-winning goal against Daylesford.
The Courier's David Brehaut caught up with Clunes coach Luke Davidson and captain Lachlan Wrigley after the big win in the weekend's edition of Footy Wrap.
Catch up on all the news via Footy Wrap with David Brehaut and Edward Holland below.
