Lake Goldsmith May 2023 steam rally paid tribute to Howard Australia

By Michelle Smith
Updated May 8 2023 - 7:39am, first published 7:30am
Exhibitors at Lake Goldsmith Steam Rally take part in the grand parade. Picture supplied
After flooding forced the cancellation of their previous rally, crowds have returned to the Lake Goldsmith Steam Rally and paid tribute to the centenary of an Australian manufacturer.

