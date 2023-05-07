After flooding forced the cancellation of their previous rally, crowds have returned to the Lake Goldsmith Steam Rally and paid tribute to the centenary of an Australian manufacturer.
Six months ago the Lake Goldsmith Steam Preservation Society grounds and carpark were underwater after Mount Emu Creek broke its banks just weeks before its November rally was planned.
About 60cm of water flooded through the group's clubrooms and most of the sheds on site, which house historic engines and vehicles.
The group had only managed one rally back, after COVID lockdowns, before the floodwaters hit.
Rally organiser Warren Harris said it was wonderful to see visitors back on site, with about 1500 coming through to view the displays on Saturday, and a similar number braving the cold on Sunday.
Steam engine and vehicle enthusiasts and visitors came from interstate and from all corners of Victoria, with Mr Harris welcoming a busload of visitors from South Australia, some from Mildura and Swan Hill, and others from not so far away.
This rally they paid tribute to 100 years of Howard Australia, who have manufactured rotary hoes, cultivators, slashers, tractors, mowers and other horticultural equipment with a number of Howard machines starring in the daily grand parade.
At the next rally, scheduled for November, the theme will be English tractors and Mr Harris expects "a lot of odd English tractors to come out of the woodwork" as enthusiasts restore and fine-tune their machines to take part in the biannual event.
Mr Harris is just hoping there are no more blows for the group, who also endured serious flooding in 2011 and like all community events were significantly impacted throughout the COVID pandemic.
"With the flood we had heaps of damage. Most of the sheds ended up with two feet of water so any generators or engines close to the floor, magnetos, electrical systems were done," he said.
Many engines could be drained and repaired, but other equipment could not.
But the club rooms were worst hit, with the stumps sinking so far into the ground that the building has sagged in the middle to the point where it has broken windows.
The Lake Goldsmith Steam Rally has been running since 1964 with this weekend's event marking the 121st rally.
