BALLAN has already equaled last year's win tally, picking up their second successive win with a hard-fought 32-22 win over Skipton on Saturday.
Defence has been the key to the Blues performances in the past two weeks, conceding just 26 last week against Clunes and backing it up with just 22 against them this week in the 10-goal win.
It's an impressive start for the Blues who will be looking to build from here in coming weeks, but the big test will come next weekend when they clash with top-side Rokewood Corindhap.
Blues coach Jayme Naeff said she was thrilled with the start to the season
"The youth is really stepping up, the noticeable difference was the mental game, I hasn't been easy, but we've managed to pull away to the wins," she said.
"I don't know what I was expecting with Skipton, it was low scoring, tight until half time, we made a few changes and give the team a new dynamic, by the last quarter we'd pulled away enough."
On Saturday Rokewood-Corindhap did as it pleased with,a comprehensive 55-22 win over Creswick, showing themselves as one of the teams to beat.
Two wins from the first three matches is good, but with Learmonth next week, Hepburn coach Chris Bandel isn't letting his team get ahead of itself.
The Burra held off a determined challenge from Dunnstown to score a memorable 50-48 win.
But Bandel said he was waiting to see just how his side stacks up next week.
"Our best was very good, but our consistency was not there," he said. "It was great to get the win, but we had a couple of patches where we really battled.
"Sometimes its good to win ugly and its these wins that can make a difference in the long run."
Meanwhile Daylesford and Clunes played out a thrilling 32-32 draw showing the evenness of the competition, particularly in the top 12 or 13 teams.
While the Bulldogs had picked up two wins to start the year, Clunes is the quiet achiever, with a win and draw themselves, despite currently sitting 11th on the ladder.
In other games, Beaufort got its first points of the season with big win over the struggling Bungaree winning 69-26.
It will be somewhat of a relief for the Crows, given their narrow defeat to the strong Springbank followed by a round two bye. They wouldn't have liked having to wait until May to get their season started, but now off and running they should be able to get some rhythm in coming weeks, starting with Carngham-Linton next round.
The Saints early season struggles continues struggled going down to Springbank 84-30. There's no question that the Tigers will be thereabouts again come the end of the season and this was a match they couldn't afford to drop their guard, and four sustained quarters got the job done in convincing fashion.
Learmonth had a convincing win over Gordon, winning 68-26 while Buninyong held Waubra to just 18 goals in a big win.
