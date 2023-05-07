The Courier
Ballan ready for Rokewood-Corindhap challenge after second win in three weeks

Greg Gliddon
Greg Gliddon
Updated May 7 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
Ballan is showing some strong early season form with two wins, but face a big test over the coming month with four big games. Picture by Adam Trafford
BALLAN has already equaled last year's win tally, picking up their second successive win with a hard-fought 32-22 win over Skipton on Saturday.

