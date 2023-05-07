Ballarat ballerinas have been offered the chance to complete a "summer intensive" program at one of New York's most prestigious ballet schools.
Three teenage dancers from The Academy of Classical Ballet have been offered scholarships and full-time training invitations to the Joffrey Ballet's summer intensive program, while another 10 were offered places to attend.
Forty young and aspiring dancers from the academy took part in the Victorian Dance Festival in Melbourne during the school holidays, during which they had the opportunity to audition for the Joffrey Ballet School.
Lily Schlakht, 13, Summer Ottini, 15, and Astrid Baker, 13, were offered scholarships for programs rainging from one week to three weeks, and all three have their sights set on a future career in ballet.
Academy director Kellie Fishwick-Roscoe said the New York summer intensives would be an amazing opportunity for the elite young dancers.
"Lots of major institutions around the world hold these summer intensives ... where lots of students from different countries audition to come in and do training with industry professionals," Ms Fishwick-Roscoe said.
"It's training at a high level to expose them to different teachers, different training methods, to dance with students who are all like-minded and really accelerate their learning."
Ms Fishwick-Roscoe said for all of the students offered places in the Joffrey Ballet program it was "an outstanding achievement" and the opportunities available to them were very exciting.
It was the first time dancers from the academy have auditioned for the Joffrey Ballet summer intensives, which will be held in June and July.
"This is the first time I've sent to this particular audition and it was a real opportunity because it was an event I was already sending students to," she said.
"Rarely do the Joffrey Ballet audition in Melbourne, and it's not every year they even audition in Australia."
