Academy of Classical Ballet dancers offered New York scholarships

By Michelle Smith
May 8 2023 - 4:30am
Ballarat's Academy of Classical Ballet dancers have been offered places in a summer intensive ballet program in New York. Dancers in white Lily Schlakht, Summer Ottini, and Astrid Baker were offered scholarships to the Joffrey Ballet program while dancers in black Bella Ottini, Soda Nolle Ailish Ryan and in blue Zoe Hocking, Scarlett Oxlade, Audrey Boucher, and Evie Mason, were also offered places. Picture by Kate Healy
Ballarat ballerinas have been offered the chance to complete a "summer intensive" program at one of New York's most prestigious ballet schools.

