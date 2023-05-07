The Courier
Group 1 success for Miners Rest stable

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 7 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:00pm
Ruthless Dame has another Group 1 to her credit, winning the Robert Sangster Stakes over 1200m at Morphetville on Saturday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
Ruthless Dame has another Group 1 to her credit, winning the Robert Sangster Stakes over 1200m at Morphetville on Saturday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

A WEEK to remember for the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace training team at Miners Rest was capped off in brilliant fashion with Ruthless Dame adding a Group 1 to her record with victory in the Robert Sangster Stakes (1200m) at Morphettville.

