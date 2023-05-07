A WEEK to remember for the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace training team at Miners Rest was capped off in brilliant fashion with Ruthless Dame adding a Group 1 to her record with victory in the Robert Sangster Stakes (1200m) at Morphettville.
A week after success in the Group 1 Australasian Oaks with Affaire A Suivre, and just days after claiming feature jumps races in Warrnambool - including the Grand Annual Steeplechase with Rockstar Ronnie and the Galleywood Hurdle with Saunter Boy - the duo claimed successive wins in the South Australian sprint feature having won with with Snapdancer last year.
Three-year-old filly Ruthless Dame produced a devastating turn of foot to beat Another Award ($41) by just under a length with Zapateo ($4) in third.
Maher said the decision to run Ruthless Dame in the feature was well justified
"Unbelievable, I did get asked the question a couple of times today, we could've run in the next race but she's already Group 1 placed and we just thought she'd be able to have the last crack at them," Maher told racing.com
"We knew she was nice and fres.; the team have done a super job with her."
Ballarat-based jockey John Allen continued his love affair with the Morphettville track with another Group 1.
"Johnny Allen - beautiful calm ride. I said to him last week I need to get him back over the jumps, but he keeps riding these G1 winners - it was super," Maher said.
Maher said the win was extra rewarding given a bout of ill health suffered by his daughter of Tavistock.
"She had some pneumonia, she got really sick and that was why the long time off," he explained.
"Thankfully, the vet's done a great job and got her back."
Allen became just the second rider to have won all four current Group 1 races in Adelaide.
"I've always enjoyed coming down here, this Morphettville track has been very special to me and it's great to knock off the set of them (G1s)," Allen told racing.com
"She had the Group 1 form, she's very lightly raced, only her fifth start. Great job by Ciaron Maher and David and the team.
"When I travelled into it and we were there at the top of the straight, I was pretty confident we'd be able to finish off strongly."
