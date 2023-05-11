A young offender has been given a rousing address in court by a magistrate who told her not to waste her life on crime.
"You're better than this," Magistrate Mark Stratmann told the 20-year-old in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday.
"I don't want to see young people waste their life."
The accused, who The Courier has chosen not to name as she avoided conviction, was supported in court by her mother.
"Your mother knows this, I can see her nodding her head," the magistrate continued.
"You're lucky to have your mother here.
"There are lots of people your age who don't have their parents in court."
The 20-year-old was charged in relation to car thefts in December 2022, January 2023, and a May shop theft in from Ballarat Bunnings where a loss prevention officer spotted her trying to walk out of the store after putting a torch down her pants and two USB sticks in her bag.
Defence for the accused told the court she had experienced significant periods of instability in her life and had recently lost stable housing.
In conversation with Mr Stratmann, the woman told him she had left school in year 10 to pursue work.
The magistrate asked the young woman where she saw herself in five years and what her was passion was.
She replied: "I'm still figuring that out."
"Do me a favour and have a think about more education, because it really does help," Mr Stratmann told the 20-year-old.
"I see a young woman who shouldn't be sitting behind Perspex between two custody officers.
"I don't want to see you back here."
Mr Stratmann also thanked the woman's mother for her appearance.
"Your presence has had a big impact today," he told the accused's mother.
The 20-year-old's learner's permit was suspended, and she was ordered to make a promise of good behaviour to the court.
She will also pay $500 into the court fund, which disperses money to various charitable organisations in the community.
