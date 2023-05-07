Carngham-Linton has announced itself as an early Central Highlands Football League finals contender.
The Saints put the rest of the competition on notice with a surprise 27-point win over last year's grand finalist Springbank at Wallace on Saturday.
Carngham-Linton not only has an unblemished record after three rounds, it has claimed the scalps of two 2022 finalists, with the Tigers joining Skipton as leading lights to fall to the Saints.
There was no question that after a highly successful recruiting drive Carngham-Linton would during the season end a losing streak going back to 2019, but no one saw it starting the season as it has.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said this was unquestionably their best win to date.
"The fact we were able to kick away after a physically tough game spoke volumes for the progress we're making.
"You can see the growth in the group.
"The boys stood up really well."
Scoble said as important as anything was seeing the way the players were enjoying their football. "It's all positive."
While Carngham-Linton is one of six unbeaten teams and five sitting on three wins (Newlyn has had a bye), Springbank is left with the one success so far.
As much as a shock as it was losing to the Saints, Springbank coach Andrew Challis remains upbeat about the Tigers' prospects.
"We haven't started the way we wanted to, but we're still positive, knowing our best is still good enough.
"Things just didn't fall our way this time."
After leading by 11 points at quarter time, Challis said he believed Springbank had the ascendancy in the second term, but did not go on with it and let the visitors back into the game.
"They stuck at it and eventually ran over us. They ran the game out better than us.
"They were really good around the contests and that's probably where they got us in the end."
Carngham-Linton kicked five goals to one in the last quarter to record its biggest win of the campaign to date.
The Saints' key defender Justin O'Brien and Dean O'Brien shone, as did Brant Haintz in his first appearance for Springbank after a hamstring issue delayed the start of his season.
Springbank's woes were added to by hamstring injuries to Challis, who expects two to three weeks, and Joel Maher.
