THE Ballarat Miners women will win many more games this season if they perform the way they did in their two road trip matches across the weekend.
While they were unlucky to lose on both occasions, the offense which has been sorely missing in recent weeks returned, as they pushed highly-rated opponents Diamond Valley and Frankston to the very limits.
With just an ounce of luck, the Miners would have walked away with two wins. It should be just a matter of time before the next one comes.
Just days after stepping off the plane from the United States, Tayanna Jones had an immediate impact. She top scored on Saturday night against Diamond Valley with 26 points and she was a constant threat with 18 points on Sunday against Frankston.
Her ability to convert took a heap of pressure off Abbey Wehrung who got back into fine shooting form with games of 20 and 23, while Emma Karamovic also found her range finishing with 17 points on Sunday in her best return since arriving.
Jones' impact looks set to straighten the Miners up in front of the basket which at times had been lacking in confidence. Karamovic is certainly one who will benefit from having another tall alongside her while Wehrung will now be able to go to work on her shooting game, knowing there is strength under the basket to support.
Knowing Jones is there will also take some pressure off Kristy Rinaldi and Annie Collins who earned a starting five role across the weekend.
The Miners took a one point lead into the final quarter against Frankston on Sunday. Early on in the last quarter, both teams struggled to have an impact on the scoreboard as it turned into a game of missed opportunities.
Eventually though Frankston was able to settle and took the lead deep into the quarter and while the Miners tried to foul back into the game, they were unable to get the points.
The Miners still had some chances, but good defence from the home side would see them just miss out on getting what would have been a confidence-boosting win.
If there was a difference between the sides it was Louise Brown who showed her class throughout, hitting the big buckets when needed. Brown would finish with 25 points and 10 rebounds.
Not only did she bring down the big boards when required with Frankston almost doubling the Miners count on the day, her shooting at just on 60 per cent was the class of the contest and probably the difference.
The Miners have had a tough start to the year and should will gain some momentum with eight of the next 12 games at home, starting with Knox on Saturday.
SCOREBOARDS
Ballarat Miners 70 (T Jones 26, A Wehring 20) def by Diamond Valley Eagles 74 (S Burrows 21, M Andriulo 16)
Ballarat Miners 73 (A Wehrung 23, T Jones 18, E Karamovic 17) def by Frankston Blues 76 (L Brown 25, E Batish 14)
