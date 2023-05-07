The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball
Review

Ballarat Miners go down in both games but big improvement shown

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 7 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tayanna Jones had an immediate impact on the Ballarat Miners in their double header road trip across the weekend. Picture by Adam Trafford
Tayanna Jones had an immediate impact on the Ballarat Miners in their double header road trip across the weekend. Picture by Adam Trafford

THE Ballarat Miners women will win many more games this season if they perform the way they did in their two road trip matches across the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.