Soon-to-be married Ballarat locals Abi Addams and Corey Vleugel have been excitedly awaiting their big day, which - to their delight - will actually be quite small.
"Ourselves, our celebrant, plus our eight guests," Ms Addams told The Courier with a smile.
"Something small and intimate I think we've wanted over anything else, because we feel it's more about the commitment to each other than ... the whole big show that you can put on for a wedding."
The couple are among a growing number in the region eschewing the tradition of a large wedding day and going micro.
Ballarat Marriage Registry celebrant Kate Ritchie-Sexton said the trend had taken off with the onset of COVID-19 restrictions, and was here to stay.
"There's just a shift in the mindset of some people and what they see as value for them personally," she said.
Rising cost-of-living, Ms Ritchie-Sexton said, was also influencing choices.
"We're having a lot more people that just want to get married, but they ... don't necessarily want to spend money on a big wedding because they have mortgages and children," she said.
"I'm having couples that are literally saying to me, 'we want to get married and we're booking our honeymoon'. That's what they'd rather spend their money on."
In April, Ballarat Marriage Registry began offering 'elopement Wednesdays' at Golden Point's Llanfyllin House to meet demand. And bookings have begun to fill up.
"I don't call them weddings, Ballarat Marriage Registry is about marriage. Not about all the other stuff. And I'm not saying there's anything wrong with the other stuff, but it's not about that. It's literally about becoming married," Ms Ritchie-Sexton said.
"I find that when I do elopements and micro-weddings that are very intimate, that is what the couple have focused on and a lot of the time they're more intense on an emotional level.
"They're definitely very, very romantic."
Abi and Corey will tie the knot on May 17, a significant date for the couple, falling on what would have been Ms Addams' grandmother's 100th birthday.
Mr Vleugel said they may hold a belated wedding party with more friends and family next year, after their son is born, but for the actual ceremony it was important for their focus to be on the other person.
"We really just wanted it to be better managed, in a sense, so we can enjoy just getting married. You're not having to worry about this big event at the same time," he said.
"It's more intimate, it's just about each other."
