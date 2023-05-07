Victoria Park has come alive with hundreds of horses and riders, some with their goals set on next year's Olympics, taking part in the 2023 Marcus Oldham Ballarat International Horse trials.
Across three days from Friday, about 370 horses completed rounds of dressage, show jumping and cross country courses ranging from 1.9km to 3.7km long stretching out from the Ballarat Pony Club grounds into Victoria Park.
Event organiser Judy Croagh from Friends of Ballarat Eventing Association said it has been a fantastic weekend for competitors and spectators alike.
"Along Winter St and Cedar Drive people have positioned their cars to watch, and there's families and kids in (the grounds) watching," she said.
"It has been amazing seeing especially the top level riders jump around the showjumping and cross country ... and giving our equestrian community the opportunity to see it all happen."
Some of the top-level competitors in the four star class acquired points toward qualification for next year's Paris Olympics, while also bringing on younger horses in lower classes.
"It's fantastic to have that calibre of rider here as we head toward the Olympics next year ... then you have pony club kids riding and looking up to their idols"
While the action was hot on the dressage and show jumping arenas and along the cross country course, competitors shivered through Ballarat's coldest weekend of the year.
IN OTHER NEWS
While the rain mostly held off during the competition, on Saturday the temperature struggled to reach double digits hitting 10.3 at 12 noon, but the warmest feels-like temperature of the day was 5.8 at 2pm.
On Sunday it was even colder, with a high of 9.6 degrees at 1.30pm when it felt like 3.5 degrees, after a freezing night for competitors, most of whom camp in horse floats and trucks, when the actual temperature dropped to 1.6 but the feel-like temperature registered a bone-chilling -2.4 degrees.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.