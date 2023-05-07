The Courier
Ballarat hosts Marcus Oldham International Horse Trials at Victoria Park

By Michelle Smith
May 8 2023 - 8:00am
Mount Bolton equestrian Yona Lloyd on Ballahowe Ayurvedic tackles the cross country course in the elite four star class at the Marcus Oldham Ballarat International Horse Trials. Picture by Kate Healy
Victoria Park has come alive with hundreds of horses and riders, some with their goals set on next year's Olympics, taking part in the 2023 Marcus Oldham Ballarat International Horse trials.

