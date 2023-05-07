The Ballarat Miners men have gone down in their road trip double against Diamond Valley and Frankston, with disappointing last quarters ultimately costing it both matches.
Heading into the weekend without Jack Davidson and Max Cody, the Miners attempted a few new things, but came up short, going down by 12 points on Saturday night against the Eagles, before Frankston ran away with the match late on Sunday as the Ballarat side tired late in the contest.
Saturday night's line-up looked a little different without Davidson in the team. It meant that Amos Brooks earned a starting position against the towering former Miners Jock Perry.
Early days the Miners looked the better side against the Eagles. They more than held their own and took a five-point lead into half-time, but the home side lifted a gear in the second half as the Miners started to falter.
By the last change, the Eagles were in front and ran away in the last quarter.
It was a similar story on Sunday with the Miners well and truly in the contest at the last change, but the tough schedule looked to finally take its toll as Frankston, which was playing its first match of the weekend, ran away with the contest.
The Blues were led by Lachlan Barker's 24 points and eight assists as they won 106-87.
Miners coach Luke Sunderland said despite the results, he was comfortable the Miners had got out of the weekend what they hoped.
"It is what it is, it's pretty tough when you lose your starting back court," he said.
"We got a lot out of the weekend, last night we felt we did what we needed to, we just couldn't get the shots to fall.
"Today was even more so, we felt comfortable what we did. They took six three in a row in a fourth that broke it open on us.
"It was a good opportunity to give Ned (Renfree) a big game which will definitely help us down the track."
He said Davidson, who copped a heavy knock last week, would be right for next round.
"The stitches were causing him a bit of grief, but he gets them out on Monday," he said. "He just didn't feel comfortable playing with them in and we thought it wasn't worth it if he happened to get split open again."
Nic Pozoglou was the Miners best across a tough weekend. He hit 17 points on Saturday night before backing up with 26 on Sunday.
Statistically very little separated the sides on Sunday despite the 19 point margin, but the lack of points from the bench, as opposed to the Blues' who got 18 out of Jordan Evans proved the difference.
The Miners return to Selkirk Stadium for a good run of home games beginning with Knox next weekend.
SCOREBOARDS
Ballarat Miners 75 (T Rudolph 21, N Pozoglou 17) def by Diamond Valley Eagles 87 (J Perry 15, M Worthy 13)
Ballarat Miners 87 (N Pozoglou 26, T Rudolph 19) def by Frankston Blues 106 (L Barker 24, J Evans 18)
