The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball
Review

Tough weekend on the road leaves Ballarat Miners 5-4 in NBL1 South

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 7 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nic Pozoglou top scored for the Miners in their defeat by Frankston.
Nic Pozoglou top scored for the Miners in their defeat by Frankston.

The Ballarat Miners men have gone down in their road trip double against Diamond Valley and Frankston, with disappointing last quarters ultimately costing it both matches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.