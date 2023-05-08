Lake Wendouree has notched its second win of the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade season against the odds, taking down star-studded Sunbury at home on Saturday.
The Lakers held on for a four-goal victory over the red-hot Lions in the 39-35 result.
The win was made even more important as the Lakers rise above Sunbury into fifth on the ladder.
Sitting above them is Redan, which had no issues against Bacchus Marsh at City Oval.
Redan cruised to an 85-6 win, improving to a 3-1 win-loss record, with the Lions' sole loss coming against reigning premiers North Ballarat in round two.
The Roosters enjoyed a 23-goal win over Melton to remain unbeaten through the opening four rounds.
North Ballarat is one of three unbeaten sides along with Sebastopol and Darley, which had the bye.
The Burra stayed perfect with a 21-goal win over Melton South, which shows just how far the finals hopefuls have come this year.
Two sides hoping to replicate Sebastopol's progress this season are Ballarat and East Point, which went head-to-head in a cracking contest at Alfredton.
The Swans came away with a nail-biting three-goal win in their first Alfredton home game for the season.
It was set to be the first win for either side, with both the Swans and Roos heading into the round four contest yet to taste victory.
Ballarat now sits ninth, above Melton and Bacchus Marsh.
BALLARAT FOOTBALL NETBALL LEAGUE
A GRADE
Ballarat 42 d East Point 39
Lake Wendouree 39 d Sunbury 35
North Ballarat 58 d Melton 35
Redan 85 d Bacchus Marsh 6
Sebastopol 51 d Melton South 30
LADDER: DARLEY 16 points, 328.57%; SEBASTOPOL 16, 241.10; NORTH BALLARAT 16, 198.44; REDAN 12, 190.38; LAKE WENDOUREE 12, 120.75; SUNBURY 8, 134.93; Melton South 8, 96.82; East Point 4, 62.58; Ballarat 4, 61.46; Melton 0, 52.56; Bacchus Marsh 0, 12.94
B GRADE
Ballarat 42 d East Point 34
Lake Wendouree 48 d Sunbury 40
North Ballarat 53 d Melton 40
Redan 52 d Bacchus Marsh 13
Melton South 39 d Sebastopol 29
LADDER: DARLEY 16, 210.34; NORTH BALLARAT 16, 158.46; MELTON SOUTH 16, 129.92; REDAN 12, 156.52; LAKE WENDOUREE 12, 109.76; SEBASTOPOL 12, 100.98; Sunbury 4, 109.76; East Point 4, 73.65; Ballarat 4, 70.22; Melton 0, 60.66; Bacchus Marsh 0, 38.86
C GRADE
Ballarat 33 drew East Point 33
Sunbury 27 d Lake Wendouree 26
North Ballarat 31 drew Melton 31
Redan 43 d Bacchus Marsh 6
Sebastopol 40 d Melton South 27
LADDER: DARLEY 16, 269.77; SEBASTOPOL 16, 240.00; SUNBURY 16, 179.52; REDAN 12, 190.28; LAKE WENDOUREE 12, 133.33; EAST POINT 10, 89.58; North Ballarat 6, 87.29; Melton South 4, 96.24; Ballarat (FNC) 2, 70.15; Melton 2, 46.71; Bacchus Marsh 0, 18.13
D GRADE
Ballarat 38 d East Point 28
Lake Wendouree 27 d Sunbury 17
North Ballarat 38 d Melton 21
Redan 22 d Bacchus Marsh 20
Sebastopol 35 d Melton South 24
LADDER: SEBASTOPOL 16, 156.25; BALLARAT 16, 138.55; SUNBURY 12, 129.35; LAKE WENDOUREE 12, 126.32; NORTH BALLARAT 12, 120.79; MELTON SOUTH 8, 93.80; Darley 6, 95.77; East Point 6, 81.90; Redan 4, 73.21; Bacchus Marsh 4, 71.79; Melton 0, 73.43
E GRADE
Ballarat v East Point
Lake Wendouree v Sunbury
North Ballarat v Melton
Redan v Bacchus Marsh
Sebastopol v Melton South
LADDER: LAKE WENDOUREE 16, 290.63; MELTON SOUTH 16, 142.39; SEBASTOPOL 12, 164.00; NORTH BALLARAT 12, 142.03; REDAN 12, 111.94; DARLEY 12, 102.44; East Point 8, 102.27; Melton 4, 78.43; SUNBURY 0, 58.62; Ballarat 0, 45.90; Bacchus Marsh 0, 37.04
19/UNDER
Ballarat 34 d East Point 25
Lake Wendouree 35 d Sunbury 10
North Ballarat 23 d Melton 13
Redan 20 d Bacchus Marsh 12
Melton South 27 d Sebastopol 24
LADDER: SEBASTOPOL 16, 757.69; DARLEY 16, 445.71; NORTH BALLARAT 16, 310.00; BALLARAT 12, 133.64; REDAN 8, 129.60; SUNBURY 8, 120.00; Melton South 8, 106.92; East Point 8, 64.00; Lake Wendouree 4, 46.10; Melton 0, 18.14; Bacchus Marsh 0, 11.20
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.