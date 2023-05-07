Ballarat Tool Library will soon have a new addition that's good for the environment - and your hip pocket - with a kit allowing people to measure the energy efficiency of their home.
The kit, accessible to members of the library, consists of a Home Energy Efficiency Kit and FLIR Tg267 Thermal Camera.
"To our knowledge, we are the first in Ballarat to have this kit available," library founder Angela Molloy told The Courier.
"It's a costly item, and people wouldn't be buying this item to keep and it's something that you would use once or twice ... and otherwise you do have to hire the services of someone to run that test for you."
The thermal camera, for instance, can help householders identify areas of wasted heat energy, including draughts, or spot any thermal insulation gaps in a building.
The kit can be hired for a week at a time.
"So in that week, you can also go away and buy the tools or put some insulation in and you can re-test in that week," Ms Molloy said.
"Ballarat with our altitude and weather patterns, we don't have a lot of houses that have been built to withstand the weather and to be comfortable for people without having to pay exorbitant prices on their bills and things.
"The community is wanting to go down a more sustainable route for housing solutions, so it just makes sense, environmentally and financially."
The not-for-profit organisation first launched in February 2021 to enable residents to borrow and return tools and share a resource with others rather than purchasing tools for themselves.
In anticipation of the kit arriving, the library will run a workshop this week covering the common issues with Ballarat's housing stock, a range of do-it-yourself steps householders can undertake to make their homes more comfortable in summer and winter, and reduce energy costs.
Areas covered in the workshop will include draught proofing, insulation, window glazing, transitioning to all-electric homes, heating and cooling systems, hot water systems, solar and rebates available, and the financial viability of batteries.
The workshop, on Wednesday May 10 will run from 7.30pm to 8.30pm at the Barkly Square lecture theatre.
Tickets are $10 for Ballarat Tool Library members and $20 for the public to attend.
For more information click here.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.