The third round of the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday had plenty to off.
Upsets, tight finishes, teams stretching winning runs and other getting their first win of the season.
Reigning premier Gordon survived a major scare from Learmonth to keep its unbeaten status intact at Gordon on Saturday.
The Lakies charged at the Eagles early in the last quarter after trailing by 20 points at final break, but were unable to get its way to the front.
As good as Learmonth has looked on occasions in the opening three rounds, it has frustratingly just one win to its name.
Learmonth coach Jake Dunne said Gordon did as all good sides had the capabilities to do - shut down them after that initial surge.
"We couldn't get the ball away from stoppages. We couldn't break the deadlock."
Dunne said despite the disappointment of the loss, there were plenty of positives to take out of Learmonth's performance.
"For good periods of the day we were on top.
"We showed that our best football is clearly good enough."
Gordon coach Adam Toohey believes the Eagles had ample opportunities to put the game away on their terms - especially in the second and third terms - and keep it there, but had failed to capitalise.
"We were lucky to hold on."
Dunnstown and Gordon each had to deal with injuries during the day, particularly early in the match.
Learmonth lost Nick Willox (Achilles tendon) and Taylor Hall (ankle), while Gordon's Billy Griffiths suffered concussion.
Gordon 0.4 4.6 7.11 8.14 (61)
Learmonth 2.1 3.3 5.3 9.6 (60)
GOALS - Gordon: S.Griffiths 3, A.Toohey 2, E.Crackel 1, J.Lampi 1, C.Ascough 1; Learmonth: M.Judd 3, M.Rowe 1, H.Crawley 1, N.Martin 1, B.Powell 1, W.Green 1, N.Gittings 1
BEST - Gordon: G.Clifford, M.Griffiths, B.Frazer, J.Clampit, J.Lampi, H.Biggs; Learmonth: H.Crawley, C.Kimber, D.Harberger, B.Powell, N.Martin, M.Judd
Buninyong secured its first premiership points of the season, defeating Waubra by 20 points at Buninyong.
Waubra was never far away, but a decisive third quarter gave the Bombers the breathing space they needed.
Buninyong kicked away in the first term, but Waubra managed to settle and get back in touch.
Bombers coach Shaun O'Loughlin said it was pleasing to be rewarded for effort.
"The boys did a good job considering we were undermanned."
Jarrod Rodgers was a late withdrawal for Buninyong, as was Brandon Green for Waubra.
Waubra coach Trav Ford said they never felt out of it.
"It didn't seem like we were chasing them in a game sense, but we were always chasing the scoreboard."
Ford said the performance was a big improvement on their first outing a week earlier (in a 45-point loss to Newlyn).
Buninyong 4.1 7.3 11.4 13.7 (85)
Waubra 3.3 5.6 6.6 9.11 (65)
GOALS - Buninyong: A. Domic 3, D.Micallef 3, G.Lovett 2, J.Morgan 2, D.Westblade 2, L. Stewart 1; Waubra: J.Kinna 4, T.Ford 2, J.Lukich 2, D.Page 1
BEST - Buninyong: N.Shell, D.Sliwa, L.Stewart, T.Mookhoek, L.Atkinson, G.Lovett; Waubra: J.Lukich, J.Kinna, T.Ford, D.Jenkins, A.McPherson, D.Page
Bungaree remains unbeaten after three rounds.
Beaufort refused to go away, but a seven-goal last term for Bungaree ensured it would go to the bye well placed, with the 66-point margin decisive.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight thought the Demons might have opened up the game much earlier.
"We threatened to take away the game a few times, but they hung in there.
"It was pleasing to finally kick away at the end."
Joel Mahar continued his impressive return to the club with four goals, while recruit Isaac Quick again impressed along with Ben Simpson.
Cooper Smith has started the season well for the Crows and was again prominent.
Bungaree 5.1 7.3 10.7 17.9 (111)
Beaufort 1.2 3.3 5.6 6.9 (45)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Mahar 4, J.Sardo 3, J.Murphy 2, I.Quick 2, R.Emerson-Jones 2, T.Wakefield 1, L.Fitzpatrick 1, A.Milroy 1, L.Thornton 1; Beaufort: C.Smith 2, D.Jones 2, S.Brown 1, L.Murray 1
BEST - Bungaree: I.Quick, B.Simpson, A.Milroy, J.Gallagher, D.Murphy, J.Mahar; Beaufort: C.Smith, T.McKenzie, M.Wilson, T.Stubbs, J.McDermott, C.Mahony
Hepburn imposed itself on an injury-hit Dunnstown, taking the honours by 41 points at Hepburn.
The Towners avoided a bigger blow-out with some late goals, but the Andy McKay-inspired Burras - the veteran booted five majors - put a space in the game in the second quarter to lead by 26 points and were always in control after that.
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner said it had been arm-wrestle early before the Burras got a break in the second term.
He said they expected to be challenged in a big way and it had been pleasing to secure a convincing win.
Hepburn's Jordan Barnes will be sidelined with an AC joint issue.
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins described it as a tough day for the Towners with Hepburn too good at the end of the day.
While not offering injuries as an excuse, Wilkins said injuries in the first half had not helped.
Ruckman/forward Tom Wardell went down with an ankle issue, Anthony Caligiuri was sidelined with hip trouble and Lachlan Taylor went out of the game with a strained hamstring.
Hepburn 2.2 7.6 11.11 17.13 (115)
Dunnstown 3.3 3.4 7.6 11.8 (74)
GOALS - Hepburn: A.McKay 7, M.Banner 3, M.Mckay 3, B.Pedretti 2, B.Mckay 1, S.Tighe 1; Dunnstown: J.Calvitto 3, K.Dickson 3, S.Mackie 2, R.Walsh 1, B.Cracknell 1, F.Stevenson 1
BEST - Hepburn: B.Pedretti, M.McKay, A.McKay, Z.Kupsch, J.Wallesz, J.Barnes; Dunnstown: C.Tangey, W.Henderson, M.Djordjevic, J.Leonard, K.Dickson, R.Walsh
Clunes held on in a thriller, defeating Daylesford by five points at Clunes to stay unbeaten after three rounds.
Clunes recruit John Simson capped off a match-winning second half with the last goal of the day to give the Magpies victory.
Daylesford had control when it moved out to a 10-point lead heading into time-on.
However, as they had in two of the previous three quarters, the Magpies added two goals late.
It was Clunes' ability to finish the quarters the stronger which lifted it over the line.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said the win was important in the context of the season if they were to challenge for the top eight.
"If we're going to push for the bottom half of the eight we have to win games we didn't last year and this is one of those.
"It's another stepping stone to getting better."
The Magpies will monitor Matt Coon (shoulder) and Nick Clarke (ankle) in the week ahead.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad said there were several times during the day that Bulldogs should have put the game out of the reach of Clunes, but had been unable too.
He said they had made the mistake of going into their shell whenever they grabbed the ascendancy.
"When you get that buffer we have to learn to go on with it.
"It's disappointing.
Clunes 3.3 5.6 6.8 10.11 (71)
Daylesford 1.7 5.8 5.11 9.12 (66)
GOALS - Clunes: J.Simson 3, J.Fazio 2, R.Thompson 1, N.Wrigley 1, D.Fazio 1, N.Clarke 1, P.Coon 1; Daylesfords: T.Dellanno 2, L.Hall 2, J.Cummings 1, J.French 1, T.Hunt 1, L.Jones 1, S.Naylor 1
BEST - Clunes : J.Simson, J.Thompson, C.Newton, A.Bowd, D.Coon, D.Bulluss; Daylesford: B.Jones, J.Hall, A.Smith, L.Jones, T.Nesbitt, T.Maher
Carngham-Linton has announced itself as an early Central Highlands Football League finals contender.
The Saints put the rest of the competition on notice with a surprise 27-point win over last year's grand finalist Springbank at Wallace on Saturday.
Carngham-Linton not only has an unblemished record after three rounds, it has claimed the scalps of two 2022 finalists, with the Tigers joining Skipton as leading lights to fall to the Saints.
There was no question that after a highly successful recruiting drive Carngham-Linton would during the season end a losing streak going back to 2019, but no one saw it starting the season as it has.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said this was unquestionably their best win to date.
"The fact we were able to kick away after a physically tough game spoke volumes for the progress we're making.
"You can see the growth in the group.
"The boys stood up really well."
Scoble said as important as anything was seeing the way the players were enjoying their football. "It's all positive."
While Carngham-Linton is one of six unbeaten teams and five sitting on three wins (Newlyn has had a bye), Springbank is left with the one success so far.
As much as a shock as it was losing to the Saints, Springbank coach Andrew Challis remains upbeat about the Tigers' prospects.
"We haven't started the way we wanted to, but we're still positive, knowing our best is still good enough.
"Things just didn't fall our way this time."
After leading by 11 points at quarter time, Challis said he believed Springbank had the ascendancy in the second term, but did not go on with it and let the visitors back into the game.
"They stuck at it and eventually ran over us. They ran the game out better than us.
"They were really good around the contests and that's probably where they got us in the end."
Carngham-Linton kicked five goals to one in the last quarter to record its biggest win of the campaign to date.
The Saints' key defender Justin O'Brien and Dean O'Brien shone, as did Brant Haintz in his first appearance for Springbank after a hamstring issue delayed the start of his season.
Springbank's woes were added to by hamstring injuries to Challis, who expects two to three weeks, and Joel Maher.
Carngham Linton 3.2 8.2 10.5 15.9 (99)
Springbank 5.1 7.1 10.3 11.6 (72)
GOALS - Carngham Linto: D.O'Brien 4, J.Foley 3, M.Giddings 2, B.Benson 2, C.Lloyd 1, N.O'Brien 1, M.Knight 1, A.Mcpherson 1; Springbank: S.Donegan 4, B.Haintz 3, J.Thompson 1, D.Shelley 1, B.Maher 1, J.Maher 1
BEST - Carngham Linton: J.O'Brien, D.O'Brien, K.Raven, T.Scoble, T.O'Brien, B.Benson; Springbank: S.Donegan, J.Curran, B.Haintz, J.Curran, D.Shelley, I.Pertzel
Rokewood-Corindhap finished full of running to defeat Creswick by 92 points at Smythesdale.
It was the Grasshoppers' first win and kept Creswick winless.
The Wickers were right in the game at three quarter time, trailing by 18 points.
Rokewood-Corindhap stopped them in their tracks though to add 12 goals.
Michael Lockyer moved forward after starting the season in the midfield to boot seven goals and fellow recruit Connor Parkin kicked five.
Grasshoppers joint coach Brad Macgowan said despite the close nature of the scores, they always felt comfortable, but there were areas which needed improvement on the day.
"We didn't put on enough pressure in the third (term) and this allowed Creswick back in the game.
"We sorted that out with a significant finish," he said.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers said the last quarter had been most disappointing, effectively giving it up in the final 10 minutes.
He said after being right in the game for three quarters he did not expect it to play out as it did.
Borchers said all the pieces to the game he wanted the Wickers to play - challenge and work into a contest - were there.
He said the focus was on locking everything together through work on the training track.
"While we've lost three in a row, you have to look at the positives and they are there.
"It's all about hard work."
Rokewood-Corindhap 2.4 5.7 6.8 18.13 (121)
Creswick 1.2 1.4 3.8 3.11 (29)
GOALS - Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Lockyer 7, C.Parkin 5, T.Fagg 2, L.Philp 1, M.Brehaut 1, E.Denouden 1, M.McLaughlin 1; Creswick: L.Scheele 2, C.Robinson 1 BEST - Rokewood Corindhap: C.Parkin, M.Lockyer, M.Brehaut, R.Armstrong, A.Gercovich, P.Haberfield; Creswick: L.McKenzie, R.Cox, D.Whitfield, C.Robinson, E.Henderson, Z.Gladman
Skipton kept an injury-riddled Ballan goalless at Skipton.
The Blues had no answers - losing by 124 points.
Ballan coach Shannan Broadbent said it was a day on which nothing went right.
He said in addition to the score line, new injuries meant the Blues now had close to half their side on the sidelines.
"It makes it tough, but that's footy. It's not ideal. Everyone gets them. It's how you respond."
Broadbent said even taking the injuries into calculations, they were extremely disappointed with the performance.
"We put a lot of effort into round one and two. We were really good with intent and pressure.
"Right from the start we were beaten (by Skipton).
"They moved the ball too well. They were on.
"All we can do is get on the horse and go again, and hopefully turn things around," he said.
On top of the injuries Ballan had going into the match, Austin Bongart strained a hamstring.
Skipton coach Chris Banwell said the Emus had taken the opportunity to hone their skills and get their structures and processes right.
He said they had been able to hit targets and link up with uncontested marks - something they had not been able to get completely right in the previous two rounds.
Banwell said they had put an emphasis on not letting the game just drift along despite the one-sided nature of it.
"We wanted to make sure we banked some percentage."
Josh Draffin and Rhys Monument each kicked six goals, while the fleet-footed Jacob Maddock and midfielders Daniel Kilpatrick and Sam Willian were dominant.
Skipton 4.1 8.1 16.5 20.9 (129)
Ballan 0.1 0.3 0.4 0.5 (5)
GOALS - Skipton: J.Draffin 6, R.Monument 6, P.Graham 3, L.Cullinan 1, J.McClure 1, D.Kilpatrick 1, L.Stranks 1, M.Gilbert 1
BEST - Skipton: J.Maddock, M.Romeril, R.Monument, D.Kilpatrick, S.Willian, J.Draffin; Ballan: M.Yates, B.Kennedy, E.Shaw, H.Bongart, C.Brown, D.Trickey
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
