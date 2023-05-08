Sebastopol Vikings SC came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw with State League 3 table toppers Heidelberg Eagles SC.
After a cagey first half, the Vikings took the lead just before the hour thanks to a strike from Stewart Maylett.
It was Maylett's first goal since March, after scoring three times in the opening two weeks of the season.
Heidelberg then hit back with two goals in quick succession, the first of which came from the penalty spot.
But, the home side was able to rescue a point from the match after Patrick Karras found the back of the net from a late penalty kick.
The result lifts the Vikings to sixth in State League 3, while Heidelberg's lead at the top of the table has been trimmed to two points.
Sebastopol have now gone three matches without a loss, after a difficult start to the season where they took just four points from the first four games.
Vikings coach Michael Busija said a draw was the right reflection of the seesawing contest.
"It's a weird one because at 1-0 up we had a good chance, Dom Swinton had a one-on-one saved and cleared off the line, if that goes in it's a different story," he said.
"But then they rallied and got a bit of a fortunate penalty, and then while we were still licking our wounds they got the second."
"We certainly backed ourselves to win the game and we thought we did enough to do that, but we know that they created their own opportunities, and a draw was probably fair in the end."
Busija said the side was starting to gel after experiencing a significant turnover of players in the summer.
The run of momentum is coming at a crucial time in Sebastopol's season, as they face several sides grouped near them in the table.
"You win two, three, four of those, things may change for the better pretty quickly," Busija said.
"Conversely, if you lose a couple of those then you're starting to play catch up as well."
"There's no easy games in this league, but we back ourselves to beat most teams in front of us if we put the performance together."
But after securing a point against the league's top side, Busija said the team wasn't going to get carried away.
"The sky's the limit ... there's no ceiling on what we're trying to do, but we're not really focused on round 22 when there's still 15 games to come before that," he said.
"So, it's just about putting [ourselves] into a position to capitalise on the playing group we've got."
In round eight, the Vikings will travel to Diamond Valley United SC, who sit in tenth place.
