When he was an aspiring young pianist in Russia and Germany, Konstantin Shamray would attend any masterclasses that he could when visiting maestros came to his town.
Now, as a world-acclaimed performer, he returns the favour for young musicians to help inspire the next generation of pianists.
Shamray will make a flying visit to Ballarat this weekend to conduct a masterclass before performing in the Don Huntley Memorial Piano Recital at Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts on Saturday night.
The Adelaide-based pianist, who began playing at age six, arrived onto the world concert scene when he won the Sydney International Piano Competition in 2008 and since then has performed extensively throughout the world.
During COVID he performed many concerts online, but he now has a renewed appreciation for performing in front of a live audience.
"When COVID started, when suddenly we could not perform live, people started to do online concerts. I did quite a few of those too, which was great that we could do it with new technology, but at the same time everybody I spoke to, everybody felt something very important was missing - that's the idea of having people right there with you," he said.
"You do feel a vibe come from the audience and you also react to this - it's quite a two way thing. Once you feel the audience you sometimes take this path or that path, and it happens subconsciously."
The thrill of live performance is something that young pianists will get to experience during the masterclass from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, which is open for the public to come and listen.
During the masterclass, piano students will play a piece each and Shamray will talk about their performance.
"When I was at that age and had visiting artists, I was always participating, always playing and learning a lot from it," he said.
"I'm at a good stage of sharing experience with other people because by now I have quite a bit of it, and it's important for me to share and for students to learn from other people.
"For us as a musician it's about growing the next generation and caring for those young musicians."
Shamray's program for the 2023 Don Huntley memorial Piano Recital will include Prokofiev's Piano Sonata No.8, Prelude Chorale and Fugue by Cesar Franck and Ravel's La Valse.
IN OTHER NEWS
"I think that French and Russian program go very well together ... and I wanted to introduce people in Ballarat to Prokofiev's No. 8 Sonata which probably hasn't been played much there."
Shamray will be playing on the best piano in Ballarat, a Steinway grand piano, which was bought through the Don Huntley Memorial Fund.
The Don Huntley Memorial Recital is on Saturday, May 13 at WCPA. Tickets are available here.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.