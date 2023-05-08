BFNL 2023: Bewley puts together all-time performance | Rd 4 Stars of the Week

East Point's Matt Johnston is the first Ballarat Football Netball League player to hit 200 ranking points this season, following a big performance against Ballarat on Saturday.
The Roos skipper had a league-best 42 touches, nine tackles and a goal en route to 205 ranking points.
He tallied 15 more points than brother Jordan Johnston, who booted two goals from his 33 disposals, amassing 190 points.
Bacchus Marsh's Luke Goetz was the highest-rated ruck with 167 points.
Goetz had 67 hit-outs in the Cobras' nail-biting loss to Redan.
The Courier will exclusively bring you in-depth player-by-player statistics from every Ballarat Football Netball League game.
View every round four player's ranking points in the searchable table below.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
