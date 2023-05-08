Three casualties are deceased - but there'll be no report for the Coroner after Exercise Gold Nugget.
A hundred police, paramedics, paramedicine students as well as SES, CFA and FRV personnel gathered on Monday for the mock rescue of 35 actors and mannequins from a derailed tourist train, deep under Sovereign Hill.
"Pre-COVID we did a desktop exercise with emergency services - but what we are doing today is more active," chief executive Sara Quon said.
"We have an ongoing relationship with emergency services. We aree supporting them and giving them access to the site. It gives us experience.
"Safety is paramount at Sovereign Hill and this is part of the continuous improvement here."
The exercise included scenarios where people were wedged between the train and mine wall
Personnel used genuine equipment including two-way radios, mules, stretchers and first aid kits to treat some rather realistic looking makeup.
In some cases, actors' clothing was cut to give easier access to injuries.
Patients were required to be assessed, freed from trapped equipment, transported to the surface, treated and recorded.
CFA Acting Assistant Chief Fire Officer Gavin Hope said it was the first time in several years an exercise using actors had been carried out.
Others have taken place at Ballarat airport.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
