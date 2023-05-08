Community advocates continue to call on the federal government to support all members of the community ahead of the budget.
While the federal treasurer Jim Chalmers will hand down the budget on Tuesday night, announcements in the lead-up have outlined a cost-of-living package totalling $14 billion over four years.
Local welfare agencies continue to see a growing demand for services in Ballarat.
Over the past year, Catholic Care has helped more than 172 families with $43,000 of assistance.
Client service group director Nick Collins said this would help with food or pharmacy assistance as well as part-payments for rent or utility bills.
Mr Collins and Uniting's homelessness senior manager Adam Liversage are both seeing an increase in partners or families who are working and still need assistance to make ends meet.
"It is not just people who have been previously on welfare," Mr Collins said. "But because they've had their hours cut or they're working more casual hours, they don't have enough income to support their children."
Mr Collins said he would like to see more assistance to address cost of living pressures across the board so people were able to make ends meet themselves.
He said he would be interested to see what was confirmed at Tuesday night's budget reveal after a number of leaks from the government. JobSeeker is now expected to increase by $40 a fortnight for all ages.
Previously over 55 year olds were slated to see an increase in an effort to support long-term unemployed women in the bracket. The announcement followed nationwide calls to ensure decision-makers did not "abandon" young people.
Energy price relief and tax incentives for energy efficiency upgrades are also expected as part of cost-of-living relief.
Changes to the ways medicine is dispensed have been proposed, which is concerning Ballarat pharmacies.
They are worried the changes could exacerbate current shortages, while the federal health minister Mark Butler told reporters it would save Australians money and increase compliance.
Ballarat Community Health chief executive Sean Duffy welcomed the federal government's proposed changes to vaping regulations.
The $234 million package is for tougher regulation of e-cigarettes, restrictions on importation and packaging and a multi-million dollar advertising campaign.
Meanwhile, stage three tax cuts will come into effect next year. Two per cent of Ballarat's residents will benefit from the cuts, while welfare agencies warn many will feel the effects of reduced spending.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
