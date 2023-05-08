A POPULAR, time-honoured baby show has been hailed a crying success in its return for the first time in four years.
Leonard's Hill Hall annual baby show was back celebrating the cutest and the rosiest-cheeked bubs and tots in the region for the tradition's 47th running.
Organisers remain keen to reach the 50-show milestone after delays due to the pandemic.
Long-time show emcee Ken Rae has hosted the show almost every year and said volunteers were vital this year in making sure the show got back running and went ahead - even with some late shuffles.
Mr Rae said participants were well-behaved, too.
There were prizes for age categories for children from birth to five years old, and the fun novelty categories: happiest baby, rosiest cheeks, curliest hair and youngest baby.
Of course, there was also the hotly contested champion baby sash.
The $1 votes for most popular baby was back, as were extra titles Prince/Princess (birth to age two) and Master/Miss Tiny Tot (ages two to five).
While the babies and tots might be the headline act, the show's cake stall is well-known for its classic treats including honey joys, jelly cakes, lemon slice and scones.
