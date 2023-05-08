The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Newington man allegedly kidnapped, ransomed and raped

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
May 9 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Court hears of alleged horrific kidnapping, beating and rape
Court hears of alleged horrific kidnapping, beating and rape

A Newington man was allegedly kidnapped, beaten and raped by a group of four people over supposed debts, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.