Court hears of alleged horrific kidnapping, beating and rape

A Newington man was allegedly kidnapped, beaten and raped by a group of four people over supposed debts, a court has heard.
Details of the alleged incident were read aloud at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday as part of the bail application for one of the alleged offenders, Taylu McCarthy, 19.
Police said the alleged incident began on March 23, when the man was picked up by a group of two women and two men in Ararat, under the guise of going to collect motorbikes.
The man was taken to a Ballarat East property, where he was allegedly assaulted by two co-accused in the group, who hit him to the face, head and back with batons.
The man was then allegedly taken inside the property and forced to strip naked by the group.
One of the alleged offenders then coerced the man to put a 50 cent coin up his anus, resulting in the charge of rape.
Another co-accused was alleged to have injected the man with an unknown substance.
The man's hand and feet were then allegedly bound with cable ties and head covered with a blanket.
During the alleged ordeal, the group demanded $17,000 from the man for his release.
He was taken by the group to his address in Newington, where police allege the group stole the man's phone, Apple desktop computer and a tattoo gun.
He was allegedly bound again with electrical tape and put back inside of a four-wheel-drive being driven by the group, who drove him around Ballarat whilst he was passing in and out of consciousness.
When the car came to a stop, the man used the moment to escape, fleeing on foot to a nearby house for assistance.
The homeowner called emergency services with police and ambulance arriving soon after.
The details of the alleged incident were read as part of McCarthy's second attempt at bail following her arrest in relation to the alleged offending on April 11.
She faced the court charged with rape, ransom, unlawful imprisonment and unlawful assault.
The court heard on April 10, McCarthy and a male co-accused had been seen in a Ford Falcon on Anderson Street West in Ballarat Central, bearing false licence plates.
When police approached the parked car, the co-accused male, who was driving, reversed into a nearby parked car and then sped off from the scene.
McCarthy was arrested by police the following day at a Mount Helen address.
At the house, police found items alleged to have been stolen from the male kidnapping victim, including the desktop computer and a phone.
Police opposed McCarthy's bail, with concerns she may attempt to threaten witnesses if released, or leave Ballarat.
Police alleged McCarthy's involvement in the offending was on a complicity basis - alleging that while she did not physically participate in the offending, she was a bystander and present during most of it.
McCarthy's mother, who would supervise her while on bail, gave evidence to the court about the proposed bail address.
Magistrate Hugh Radford granted McCarthy bail, to reappear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on July 13.
Two of the other co-accused remain at large.
