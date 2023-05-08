Couple in court over alleged illegal kitten breeding operation

The Courier
RSPCA takes Ballarat couple to court over animal cruelty charges

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated May 8 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:00pm
A Ballarat couple accused of operating an illegal kitten breeding and sale ring have appeared in court over cruelty charges.

