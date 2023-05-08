Couple in court over alleged illegal kitten breeding operation

A Ballarat couple accused of operating an illegal kitten breeding and sale ring have appeared in court over cruelty charges.
Kon and Liudmilla Petropoulos appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday via video link for a short hearing seeking an adjournment for further case conferencing between parties.
The couple stand accused of eight separate counts of failing to provide veterinary attention to a variety of different sick kittens and one mastiff.
The couple were also charged with operating an animal business which did not comply with breeding and rearing code of practice, and the illegal advertisement and sale of kittens.
RSPCA alleged the couple's advertisements did not contain the source number of the seller, and the kitten's unique microchip number, required to be disclosed when selling a domestic animal.
The couple were also accused of breaching an order banning them from the ownership of dogs or cats.
The offending was alleged to have spanned from October 2021 to February 2022.
Kitten breeds allegedly bred and sold by the couple included Burmese kittens, Ragdolls and British Shorthairs.
They will reappear in court on June 5.
